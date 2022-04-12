Ivy Mobility Announces Consumer Goods Technology Veteran Andy Walter as Strategic Advisor

Leading Route-To-Market (RTM) solution provider Ivy Mobility today announced the appointment of Andy Walter as Strategic Advisor to the Executive Team. Walter has 25+ years of operations and information technology experience and has recently authored a book, "Waiting Is Not an Action," on the Journey to a Board & Advisory career.

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivy Mobility, an intelligent Route-To-Market (RTM) solution provider for consumer goods companies, today announced that Andy Walter joined as Strategic Advisor to the Executive Team. Walter is well-known in the consumer goods industry as the former SVP of IT and Global Shared Services at the American multinational consumer goods corporation Procter and Gamble.

When approached to join as Strategic Advisor to Ivy Mobility, Walter saw it as a unique opportunity to apply his experience at a pivotal moment in the industry. "The team at Ivy Mobility are experts in RTM cloud solutions via their consumer goods Industry Unified Commercial Platform. Their solution is arguably the only cloud Platform solution that caters to all RTM needs (DSD, RE, Cloud Distribution-ERP, and more) and is available on IaaS (AWS, OCI) cloud as well as PaaS (Force.com, CG Cloud). The Ivy solution is leveraging technologies like Image Recognition to analyze shelves, Augmented Reality for an intuitive secondary shelf experience, and AI/ML for making SKU recommendations – all as part of the platform. This is an exciting time to join and make a difference for Ivy Mobility," said Walter.

Walter has more than 25 years of operations, information technology, and shared services leading global business services, IT commercial services, and delivery organizations. He has also served on the GS1 US Board of Governors and has deep expertise in emerging and core commercial technologies. He recently authored a book- "Waiting Is Not an Action," that extends guidance on career acceleration and formulation to be ready for the future.

"I am excited to have Walter officially on board. He has been associated with us in the past and has been informally advising me for some time now. He is an invaluable addition to the team, and his extensive experience in consumer goods technologies will greatly accelerate our mission," said Rajiv Prabhakar, CEO & Founder of Ivy Mobility.

About Ivy Mobility

Ivy Mobility is a global leader in cloud-based software for the consumer goods industry. Since 2002, the company has been building technology solutions to support the digital route to market. Ivy has its head offices in Singapore and operations in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Visit http://www.ivymobility.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Riddhy Mehta, Ivy Mobility, 91 7406355355, marketing@ivymobility.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Ivy Mobility