EVEN BETTER BIGGIE VALUE: WENDY'S FAN FAVORITE $5 BIGGIE™ BAG NOW COMES WITH CHOICE OF SANDWICH ALONG WITH FOUR PIECE CHICKEN NUGGETS, HOT & CRISPY FRIES AND A DRINK

WHAT:

Looking to find a value meal that is flavorful, satisfying AND doesn't break the bank? Look no further. Wendy's® iconic $5 Biggie™ Bag now comes with the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack™, or classic Crispy Chicken BLT. That's right, three flavor-bursting sandwiches featuring fresh, never frozen beef*, Applewood smoked bacon or all-white meat chicken. Get your choice of sandwich, 4-piece chicken nuggets (Spicy or Crispy), small fries and a small soft drink all for just. five. dollars. It's an even better Biggie.

WHERE & WHEN:

The $5 Biggie Bag is available NOW at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

WHY:

Wendy's doesn't leave fans hungry when it comes to quality food at an affordable price. A lot of flavor, a lot of value, a lot of choices. From introducing the first fast-food value meal in 1989, to the fan-favorite $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's believes in value without compromise.

HOW:

Grab your bag online , via the Wendy's mobile app or head to your nearest Wendy's restaurant. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™ .

As an added bonus, from April 12 to April 24, get 3x Bonus Rewards points** on all Wendy's Biggie Bag purchases. It's a biggie, biggie, biggie deal.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company WEN is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

**At participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's App download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

