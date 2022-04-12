Physicians Resources LTD (PRL) Names Amy Cerruti Chief Growth Officer

Leadership team addition designed to support nationwide expansion

MERRIMACK, N.H., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physicians Resources LTD (PRL), a leading provider of comprehensive revenue cycle management services for physician practices has named Amy Cerruti chief growth officer. In this role Cerruti is responsible for leading all PRL sales, marketing, business development, account management, and growth initiatives. PRL provides strategic and operational expertise to transform the revenue cycle management practices for physician practices, hospitalist organizations and healthcare businesses. Amy Cerruti brings over 30 years of experience in healthcare, revenue cycle management, and IT. She has a proven track record of generating results allowing PRL to expand their footprint nationally.

"Amy has an impressive history of generating successful long-lasting partnerships in revenue cycle management," said Brian Hall, PRL president and chief executive officer. "She is known and respected for her expertise, willingness to take on new challenges, and ability to generate growth. Her no-nonsense and solutions-based approach to tackling the challenges faced by our client partners perfectly aligns with the PRL mission. PRL is fortunate to have her on our team."

Amy Cerruti's past success includes leading growth-oriented teams for a variety of established healthcare companies and firms including MediRevv, A Tegria Company, The Advisory Board Company, and GE Healthcare. Cerruti leads her teams with candor, humor, and gratitude, ensuring the company's strong positive work culture will continue as the company expands. She is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and resides in New England with her family.

"I am excited to join the growing team at PRL. The breadth of revenue cycle expertise combined with a commitment to exceeding customer expectations, the gold standard for workplace culture, and a history of early technology adoption position the company for significant growth, says Amy Cerruti, chief growth officer. "The energy at PRL is palpable. I join an already talented team and am eager to leverage their amazing energy and passion for improving the businesses of our client partners, while focusing on creative solutions, business processes, and strategic initiatives that support exponential growth."

About Physicians Resources LTD

PRL provides modular and full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, large hospitalist organizations, and various healthcare groups. For over 37 years, PRL has delivered industry-leading revenue performance for healthcare organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency to help improve the delivery of healthcare. Our RevCycle Ecosystem is an integrated approach that connects the patient experience, clinical documentation, and financial processes to optimize revenue management, visit prlrcm.com to learn more.

