King's Call: Entertainers and Actors are Here by Summoned to the Texas Renaissance Festival for the Auditions on May 7th and May 14th!

TODD MISSION, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all actors, performers, and entertainers! The nation's largest Renaissance theme park is holding auditions to join the cast of the Texas Renaissance Festival on Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 14 in Todd Mission, Texas.
In its 48th season, Texas Renaissance Festival has more than 4,000 actors, artists, and merchants throughout the nearly 60-acre park. The King's royal subjects travel from all over the state, and country, to celebrate during eight exciting, themed weekends.
"Our entertainment department at Texas Renaissance Festival is a huge part of what creates the atmosphere to the Texas Renaissance Festival" says Jeffrey L. Baldwin, General Manager of the Texas Renaissance Festival. "We are looking for people who have the right mix of personality and talent, with the ability to seamlessly provide a most unique experience to tens of thousands of visitors every weekend, October 8 through November 27th."
Multi-talented and adaptable people are needed due the eight themed weekends which make up the festival. Themes this year include Oktoberfest, 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Roman Bacchanal, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling, and the Celtic Christmas.
About Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022. For more information, please visit www.texrenfest.com.
Audition Information
Auditions will be held during morning and afternoon sessions through improvisational and prepared performances. Appointments are required. All performance positions are paid.
Audition Dates: Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 14, 2022
Audition Location: Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
21778 FM 1774
Todd Mission, Texas 77363
Audition Times:
Morning Session:
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Check-in
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Specialty Acts Auditions
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Character Auditions
Afternoon Session:
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Check-in
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Specialty Acts
1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Characters Audition
Audition Time Commitment:
Specialty Acts- 1 1/2 hours
Character Actors- 3 hours
General Information:
Specialty Acts can be groups or individuals who perform music, magic, juggling, storytelling, dance, etc. Each act will have 10 minutes (max!) to showcase their talent. Content is up to performers, costumes and props encouraged.
Performance Company Character Actors will be auditioned in a workshop format featuring improvisational exercises. Photo, resume and prepared audition pieces are appreciated, but not required. Monologues should be of the period and no longer than two minutes. Songs must be performed a cappella. Movement oriented clothing is recommended- no costumes, please.
To make an appointment call (800) 458-3435, Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 PM or email lcroft@texrenfest.com
