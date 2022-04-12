Evaluator Group releases EvaluScale Insights™ Series beginning with Container Management Systems Offerings

Expert validation of top rated Container Management solutions for the IT Enterprise

BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evaluator Group announces its 2022 EvaluScale Insights for Container Management Systems. Container Management Systems are an infrastructure operating environment designed for easy deployment and management of cloud-native applications. Evaluator Group research shows 69% of IT Enterprises have either deployed or are in the process of deployment.

IT executives have begun to evolve their operations to Kubernetes container architecture, driven by the need to scale DevOps for faster digital transformation. As such, decisions fall across a spectrum of adoption as clients grapple with the speed to market, current investments and staffing.

To ease in this decision making process, Evaluator Group is expanding its EvaluScale offering with the EvaluScale Insights, a product evaluation and ranking methodology. This methodology empowers IT Enterprises with validated, expert data, thus reducing risk, saving time, and helping users accurately select the right solution for their environment.

The EvaluScale Insights is based on deep research published by Evaluator Group with technology comparison and selection criteria known as EvaluScale Comparison Matrices. The EvaluScale Insights examines and ranks the vendors as Leaders, Challengers and Developing with a weighting based on the EvaluScale selection criteria and business drivers.

The EvaluScale criteria for Container Management Systems include:

1. Global Enterprise Functionality, e.g. management, security and governance at scale

2. Ease of Deployment and Use

3. Integrated Application Modernization Tools

4. Hybrid Capabilities

5. Multi-Cloud Capabilities

6. Solution Portability

7. Combined Management of VMs and Containers

8. Integrated Solution for AI/ML or Databases

9. Edge Solution Support

10. Professional Services and Training

11. Ability to Execute

Evaluator Group has identified three major business drivers that impact the customer's weighting placed on these decision criteria for Container Management Systems. These are:

1. Container Forward: Those entities who are starting clean with a new environment driven by accelerating innovation and cost optimization.

2. Infrastructure Leverage: Those entities who are leveraging their VM investments, technology and people, through integration of containers.

3. Fast Track Win: Those entities focused on fast application modernization, i.e. AI/ML, Database, Edge, to impact business outcomes.

Within these business drivers, we announce the 2022 EvaluScale Insights Leaders:

Container Management Platforms Leaders

Container Forward: Red Hat Open Shift, SUSE Rancher and D2IQ

Infrastructure Leverage: VMware Tanzu

Fast Track Win: Red Hat Open Shift, Azure Stack and D2IQ

Container Management Service Leaders

Container Forward: Google GKE/Anthos, Azure AKS, SUSE Rancher, VMware Tanzu

Infrastructure Leverage: Google GKE/Anthos, Azure AKS, Mirantis, VMware Tanzu

Fast Track Win: AWS EKS , Google GKE/Anthos, Azure AKS, Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu

EvaluScale Analysis Process

Evaluator Group analysis begins with defining technology categories and identifying product offerings which qualify for the category. Vendors and offerings are qualified for inclusion based on capabilities, general availability and record of successful production installations. EvaluScale criteria are developed through Evaluator Group analysis, IT-client engagements and an understanding of system usage. Each vendor's product offering is appraised through in-depth reviews: analysis attained from vendor interviews, reviews of user / administration guides and hands-on testing and/or client engagements.

Once the data is gathered on a product offering it is rated "Exceeds Criteria", "Meets Criteria" or "Area for Development" for each EvaluScale criterion. The definitions of the criteria and explanations of how products are reviewed can be found in the Evaluator Series Evaluation Guides, which are reflected in the EvaluScale published in over 500 Product Briefs.

The EvaluScale Insights takes this one step further and applies weighting to the EvaluScale criteria and naming the vendors and offerings as Leaders, Challengers and Developing.

Finally, Evaluator Group actively engages with vendors to provide their input and technical review, but maintain sole authorship for the analysis.

Evaluator Group has been consulting with IT End Users and producing deep technical reviews for almost 25 years. The reviews are independent and non-vendor sponsored. EvaluScale Comparison Matrices with Criteria are available covering over 25 information mangement technologies.

