TTS Energy Services welcomes Matt Shaw as Operations Manager for TTS Midstream

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTS Energy Services (TTS), an Orlando-based Energy Services Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Shaw as Operations Manager for TTS Midstream.

An industry veteran, Matt has an extensive history working in plant operations and oilfield drilling technology. As an Operations Manager, Mr. Shaw will help to expand TTS' Oil and Gas presence in the greater Houston area. TTS intends to locate its field service operation to Houston to expand its automation and controls business.

"Matt's expertise in automation and controls, experience in the oil and gas industry, and familiarity with the greater Houston supply chain along with his entrepreneurial spirit make him a great fit to lead the Houston operation for TTS," says Frank Hoegler, President of TTS. He has become well known in the industry for his technical expertise, product knowledge, and project perseverance. Matt brings 20 years of hands-on and leadership experience in electrical, automation and controls, software development, quality control, and manufacturing for the Oil and Gas Industry.

Beginning his career in the U.S. Navy, Matt has since held positions as Vice President of Technical Services at IEC Systems Corp., Vice President of Automation at RigMinder, and Manager of Automation and Instrumentation at ABS Group.

About TTS

TTS Energy Services is the corporate parent for Turbine Technology Services, TTS Midstream, and TTS Power. TTS provides engineering and construction expertise, for the energy industry, worldwide. The company's long history and experience providing technical solutions to global energy entities makes it a leader in its field. TTS has successfully managed numerous power and compressor station modernization projects and supplied innovative and unique engineering solutions to challenging problems for our energy customers. Since 1983, their leadership and engineering teams have provided innovative technologies and engineered high-value solutions to over 450 clients worldwide.

