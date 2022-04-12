Identity Verification Market Size to Grow by USD 10.23 billion| Increase in Digitalization with Electronic ID cards and Smart Infrastructure Initiatives to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Identity Verification Market will witness a YOY growth of 23.59% in 2022 at a CAGR of 16.86% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by component (solution and services) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the primary forces driving the identity verification market growth is the increase in digitalization with electronic ID cards (eID) and smart infrastructure initiatives.

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The identity verification market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Applied Recognition Corp.

Authenteq Tarbena GmbH

Equifax Inc.

Experian Plc

GB Group plc

ICTS International NV

ID Merit

Intellicheck Inc.

Jumio Corp.

Khosla Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Mastercard Inc.

Onfido

PXL Vision AG

RELX Plc

SecureKey Technologies Inc.

Shufti Pro Ltd.

Thales Group

TransUnion

UAB Identifikaciniai Projektai

WebID Solutions GmbH

Mitek Systems Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 30% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for identity verification are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

The availability of suitable IT and business infrastructure will aid the expansion of the identity verification market in North America. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Identity Verification Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The solution segment's share of the identity verification market will expand significantly. Businesses employ identity verification systems to ensure that users or customers supply information that is linked to a real person's identity. It verifies that a process is being run by a real person and that they are who they say they are. This stops persons from acting on behalf of others without their permission, creating false identities, or committing fraud.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary forces driving the identity verification market growth is the increase in digitalization with electronic ID cards (eID) and smart infrastructure initiatives. Bring your own device (BYOD) use is increasing among businesses, which is contributing to market growth. However, worries about data privacy and security are some of the factors impeding the growth of the identity verification industry.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the medical education market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Retail Banking IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software Testing Services Market in ANZ by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Identity Verification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Applied Recognition Corp., Authenteq Tarbena GmbH, Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, GB Group plc, ICTS International NV, ID Merit, Intellicheck Inc., Jumio Corp., Khosla Labs Pvt. Ltd., Mastercard Inc., Onfido, PXL Vision AG, RELX Plc, SecureKey Technologies Inc., Shufti Pro Ltd., Thales Group, TransUnion, UAB Identifikaciniai Projektai, WebID Solutions GmbH, and Mitek Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Equifax Inc.

Exhibit 89: Equifax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Equifax Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Equifax Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Equifax Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Equifax Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Experian Plc

Exhibit 94: Experian Plc - Overview



Exhibit 95: Experian Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Experian Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Experian Plc - Segment focus

10.5 GB Group plc

Exhibit 98: GB Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: GB Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: GB Group plc - Key news



Exhibit 101: GB Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: GB Group plc - Segment focus

10.6 Intellicheck Inc.

Exhibit 103: Intellicheck Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Intellicheck Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Intellicheck Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Intellicheck Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Jumio Corp.

Exhibit 107: Jumio Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Jumio Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Jumio Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Jumio Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Mastercard Inc.

Exhibit 111: Mastercard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mastercard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Mastercard Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Mastercard Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Mitek Systems Inc.

Exhibit 115: Mitek Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Mitek Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Mitek Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Mitek Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Onfido

Exhibit 119: Onfido - Overview



Exhibit 120: Onfido - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Onfido - Key offerings

10.11 RELX Plc

Exhibit 122: RELX Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: RELX Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: RELX Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: RELX Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 126: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Thales Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identity-verification-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-23-billion-increase-in-digitalization-with-electronic-id-cards-and-smart-infrastructure-initiatives-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301521164.html

SOURCE Technavio