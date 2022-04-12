Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. Adds Shannon Fair to its NERC Compliance Staff

Shannon's industry expertise as a Program Manager for both Operations & Planning (O&P) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) efforts will enhance PCS' support to its continuously growing number of clients.

SPOKANE, Wash., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Fair to the PCS staff as a Reliability Compliance Program Manager. Shannon's industry expertise as a Program Manager for both Operations & Planning (O&P) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) efforts will enhance PCS' support to its continuously growing number of clients.

Shannon joins PCS after 11 years at Colorado Springs Utilities where her roles included NERC CIP security IT Project Manager and Regulatory and Compliance Program Manager. Her expertise in program management for regulatory and risk compliance, governance, and business continuity spans over fifteen years and includes:

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Hydroelectric

NERC O&P and CIP Standards Compliance

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Cyber and Physical Security for Gas Operations

Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS)

Department of Transportation (DOT) CDL Commercial Motor Vehicle Program

Chemical Management

Payment Card Industry (PCI)

Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance

Crystal Musselman, PCS President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have Shannon join our team. Her technical knowledge and management experience with the NERC Reliability Standards will benefit our existing project team and clients, as well as the industry. We look forward to her contributions."

When asked about her decision to join PCS, Shannon responded stating, "It was always a pleasure for me, when working with PCS, not only to utilize their expertise, but also to receive their personal attention to meeting deadlines. I am looking forward to the journey ahead and intend to use my experience to make a real difference for those clients I will be working with as a part of PCS!"

PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has an unsurpassed track record in Regional Audit success. Whether your need for support is in the area of Operations and Planning Standards or Critical Infrastructure Protection Standards for your Utility, Generation Facility, Battery Storage site, Solar Facility, or Wind Facility, PCS provides the technical expertise and program management support you desire. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes that provide you confidence in the compliance status of your organization.

For information on how PCS can support your organization's NERC Reliability Standards compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at (509) 504-5496 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com.

