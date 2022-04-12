Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Worth $70.84 Billion by 2029- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market by Product Type (Filtration, Chromatography [Consumables, Equipment], Disposable Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Services), Application (Vaccines, mAb, R&D), and End User—Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market is expected to reach $70.84 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2029.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4200
Biopharmaceutical processing involves activities focused on producing biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies (mAb), viral vectors, recombinant proteins, and other products of biological origin. Bioprocessing equipment includes bioreactor vessels, filtration systems, chromatography equipment & consumables, and all related equipment that maintains streamlined reactions in sterile environments. Bioprocessing can be performed either through batch processing or continuous processing. Rising cost pressures in the pharmaceutical industry, the trend of outcome-based medicine, growing competition, and the rising demand for therapeutics due to the increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of associated chronic conditions have boosted the need for more complex and individualized therapies. As per data published by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (2021), there are around 8,000 biopharmaceuticals at different stages of development globally. Of all industries, the biopharmaceuticals industry has strived to improve investments in R&D. As per estimates from the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, biopharmaceutical R&D spending is likely to reach $213 billion by 2024 from an estimated $179 billion in 2018. Thus, the consistent growth of the biopharmaceuticals market is expected to drive the demand for biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables over the forecast period.
Furthermore, various initiatives supporting the adoption of biopharmaceuticals, expanding capacities of biopharmaceutical units, and advancements, such as single-use technologies and continuous bioprocessing, are driving the market's growth. Additionally, the shift towards bioprocessing 4.0, emerging economies, and the rising adoption of personalized medicines are expected to offer market growth opportunities.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4200
The biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market is segmented on the basis of product type (filtration systems, chromatography {consumables & equipment}, bioreactors {reusable bioreactors, disposable/single-use bioreactors}, cell culture products {cell culture media [cell culture media, by physical form—dry powder media, liquid media], [cell culture media, by type—off-the-shelf media, custom media], [cell culture media, by source—chemically defined media, natural media], reagents and supplements, cell and cell lines, serum}, mixing systems, bioprocessing containers, sterilizers, centrifuges, incubators, shakers, biosafety cabinets, other consumables & accessories, services), application (commercial bioproduction {vaccine manufacturing, MAB production, recombinant protein production, cell & gene therapy production}, research bioproduction), end user (pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), academia & research institutes), and geography. the study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.
Based on product type, the filtration systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Filtration is a common step used across various stages in biopharmaceutical processing for separating components. It is used in various downstream operations, such as clarification, filtration of intermediates, critical final filling applications, or upstream processing for sterilizing-grade filtration of cell culture media. The segment's largest share is attributed to the recurring use of filtration at every step in bioprocessing and technological advancements in filtration technologies.
Based on application, the commercial bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. The growing adoption and rising approvals of biopharmaceuticals drive the demand for bioprocessing equipment and consumables for commercial bioproduction. The rate of biosimilar uptake is rising gradually. The average penetration of biosimilars launched before 2019 for various therapeutic areas increased from 13% in 2019 to 61% in 2021. Thus, the growing adoption of biosimilars is driving the demand for bioprocessing technologies. Lastly, biopharmaceutical manufacturers' rising investments in increasing production capacities also contribute to the market's largest share.
Quick Buy – Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment And Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/92826782
Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Capacity expansion of biopharmaceutical units and the growing adoption of biopharmaceutical processing equipment for bioproduction are key factors contributing to the segment's largest market share. Biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing are gaining pace. Thus, growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing drives the demand for biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables.
Geographically, the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe's large share is mainly attributed to the increase in pharmaceutical exports from countries such as Switzerland and Denmark, government grants and funding for biotech and biopharmaceutical companies, and biopharmaceutical companies' expanding production capacities for biologics-based drugs and therapeutics in response to the increasing demand.
The key players dominating this market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Sartorius AG (Germany). Other major players operating in this market are 3M Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy).
Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment And Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"
276 – Tables
39 – Figures
301 – Pages
click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biopharmaceutical-processing-equipment-consumables-market-4200
Scope of the Report:
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by Product Type
- Filtration Systems
- Chromatography Equipment & Consumables
- Consumables
- Equipment
- Bioreactors
- Reusable Bioreactors
- Disposable/Single-use Bioreactors
- Cell Culture Products
- Cell Culture Media
- Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form
- Dry Powder Media
- Liquid Media
- Cell Culture Media, by Type
- Off-the-Shelf Media
- Custom Media
- Cell Culture Media, by Source
- Chemically Defined Media
- Natural Media
- Reagents & Supplements
- Cell & Cell Lines
- Serum
- Mixing Systems
- Bioprocessing Containers
- Sterilizers
- Centrifuges
- Incubators
- Shakers
- Biosafety Cabinets
- Other Equipment & Consumables
- Services
Note: Other equipment & consumables include membrane adsorbers, cell disruption reagents, pipettes, syringes, vials, closures, tubing, connectors, and sensors.
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by Application
- Commercial Bioproduction
- Vaccine Manufacturing
- mAb Production
- Recombinant Protein Production
- Cell & Gene Therapy Production
- Research Bioproduction
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
- Academia & Research Institutes
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Belgium
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4200
Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research
Related Reports:
Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs), and Geography - Forecast to 2028
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/continuous-bioprocessing-market-5079
Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product (Single-use Bioreactor, Media Bags, Filtration Assembly, Others), Usage (Lab-scale, Pilot Scale, Large-scale), Type (Stirred tank, Wave-Induced, Bubble-Column, Others), Cell Type (Mammalian, bacterial, Yeast, Others), Application (Bioproduction, Research, Process Development), End user (Pharma and Biotech, CROs, Research and Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/single-use-bioreactors-market-5005
Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labelling, Serialization), and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2028
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-processing-and-packaging-equipment-market-5021
Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, FBS, Antibiotics, Growth Factor, Buffer), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge)], Application (Biopharmaceutical, Cancer, Stem Cell), and End User (Pharma, Research)- Global Forecast to 2024
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-4788
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.
Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/117/biopharmaceutical-processing-equipment-consumables-market-2029
SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.