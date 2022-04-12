Factoreal Announces Partnership with the United Soccer League

The omnichannel-marketing platform Factoreal is excited to add USL to its roster of valued partners.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factoreal's recent successes with professional sports teams has landed the startup omnichannel, cloud-based marketing platform another esteemed partner. They are pleased to announce their partnership with the United Soccer League (USL), to improve fan engagement for USL's men's and women's teams across the country.

Dedicated to empowering their clients' marketing efforts, Factoreal enables organizations to control their email marketing automation, social ad management, social media marketing, SMS marketing, WhatsApp marketing, customer journey automation, personalization and segmentation, and e-commerce integration on a granular level. Factoreal makes these comprehensive functionalities — which form the backbone of marketing in the digital age — available in a single, time-saving platform. This includes comprehensive customer support and, of course, access to their intelligent analytics for partners like USL to optimize any fanbase communication with compelling data insights.

The all-in-one marketing automation and fan engagement platform helps teams and leagues better understand their fanbase to make data driven, revenue-generating decisions. This is done through detailed data, user-level insights, and machine learning capabilities.

"Every D2C business today, including sports teams, needs to look at itself as a consumer tech business, with data at the core of all decisions," said Factoreal CEO Aditya Dhruva. "We are super excited to be a partner for the USL in its mission to have greater engagement for teams with their fans across all its leagues. The Factoreal platform with its omnichannel automation, real-time segmentation, 360-degree customer insights and broad channel support will enable the USL and associated teams move to the next level in fan engagement."

The USL is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America, possessing more than a decade of experience in bringing the world's game to communities across the United States. It counts more than 150 clubs among its membership across its seven leagues.

"The manner in which our clubs connect to their audiences is critical for their continued growth," said USL Sr. Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Josh Keller. "By bringing Factoreal into our portfolio of preferred suppliers, we will be able to offer best-in-class solutions to our clubs in terms of messaging, delivery and conversions."

This partnership builds upon a well-established foundation of experience between Factoreal and sports franchises and leagues. Previous to the USL partnership, Factoreal has been able to improve results and simplify outreach for sports teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, and Racing Louisville Football Clubs. On the back of these partnerships, Factoreal is aiming to improve customer satisfaction and fan engagement for teams and businesses across the US.

About Factoreal:

Factoreal is a startup looking to disrupt the omnichannel customer engagement industry. With funding from the Tech Mahindra group, Factoreal aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.factoreal.com.

