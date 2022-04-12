Computer SI Corporation Receives Diamond Honors from Hyland

Computer SI Corporation is once again recognized for its excellent customer service and support

NORWALK, Conn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer SI Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise content and digital transformation solutions was presented with the Hyland Diamond Partner Award at Hyland's Partner Virtual Event. Computer SI Corporation has been an annual recipient of the Hyland Diamond Partner award since its inception, due to its commitment to excellence in service, support, and customer retention.

"Computer SI has been an Authorized OnBase Solution provider for over 20 years. During that time, OnBase has played a fundamental role in our approach to providing business process automation and employee productivity solutions to our customers. Our partnership with Hyland continues to focus on a mutual commitment to helping our customers be more efficient and productive and we want to thank Hyland for this noteworthy recognition", said Gerry Manna, President of Computer SI.

"Our partner programs include the best and brightest leaders within the industry offering the most innovative technology to optimize processes, empower employees and connect customers. We congratulate Computer SI for its commitment to customer success and achievement as a Diamond award winner," said Bob Dunn, vice president of global partner programs at Hyland.

The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive team of more than 400 Hyland partners. They provide expertise and hands-on support for Hyland's content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that makeup automation solutions. Providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support while receiving continuous training to ensure successful programs from an industry leader and highly respected channel-friendly vendor.

About Computer SI

Computer SI Corporation has been a leading business process automation, custom software development, RPA, intelligent document processing and content services provider for over 36 years. Our clients rely on us to help automate their complex business operations, delivering solutions that convert and streamline costly manual, paper-based processes into actionable electronic workflows. We help transform the way our clients utilize their business information, enabling their employees to maximize productivity. Learn more at ComputerSI.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Gerry Manna, Computer SI Corporation, 1 (203)855-0101, gerrym@computersi.com

