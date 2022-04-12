Heffernan Retirement Services Named to List of Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams

ARLINGTON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Retirement Services has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' list of the nation's top defined contribution (DC) Advisor Teams with Assets under Advisement of $100 Million.
Unlike other lists, this focuses on individual firms, or what may, in a wirehouse environment, be referred to as a team, or office, and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice, specifically in a single physical location. The inaugural list was published in 2017.
"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists have been a valuable Who's Who of who matters in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors," noted Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation's leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. "This latest chapter – the NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement – presents a compelling case for the positive impact on the nation's private retirement system."
This year's list features a record number of teams – which oversee nearly $2 trillion in defined contribution plan assets belonging to more than 56,000 plans covering nearly 28 million participants. Ironically, in a year when consolidation took some individual teams from this list, new ones more than filled that gap. Significantly, those teams include nearly 2,000 advisors – and many more support personnel – working to help Americans prepare for a financially satisfying retirement from 38 states and Washington, D.C. "As the nation's leading voice for retirement plan advisors, we are once again pleased to highlight the contributions and commitment of these teams," noted Adams.
The list of NAPA's Top DC Advisor Teams, which will be published in the Spring issue of NAPA Net, the Magazine, is available online at https://bit.ly/2021DCteams.
About the National Association of Plan Advisors
The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.
About Heffernan Retirement Services
Heffernan Retirement Services is a full service financial services firm, offering strategies for corporations, foundations and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over seventy-five years of combined experience in consulting and advisory services. The advisors of Heffernan Retirement Services serve $50.7 million in brokerage assets through LPL Financial and $2.6 billion in advisory assets through Global Retirement Partners for 106 clients (as of 12/31/17). Heffernan is also proud to be a founding member of Global Retirement Partners. For more information, visit heffgroupfs.com.
The financial consultants at Heffernan Retirement Services are registered representatives with, and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through, LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC (GRP). GRP, Heffernan Retirement Services, Heffernan Financial Services and Heffernan Insurance Brokers are separate entities from LPL Financial.
