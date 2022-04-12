Cloudbyz Partners with ClinChoice to Provide Integrated Clinical Trial Management Solutions

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz, a fast-growing integrated clinical research and development solution provider with integrated capabilities, today announced a partnership with ClinChoice, a global full-service clinical CRO dedicated to offering high-quality one-stop service to biopharmaceutical, Vaccine, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and Consumer Products clients.

Cloudbyz , makers of digital clinical research management solutions natively built and run on the Salesforce platform is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. The company helps life sciences, medical devices and clinical research organizations (CRO) meet their clinical research management goals by connecting all relevant processes across the clinical trials processes and, externally with its external stakeholders.

The joint partnership, powered by Cloudbyz Clinical Research Management Platform and ClinChoice's industry-leading transformation services, will provide end-to-end clinical research management technology platform and services to customers. As part of this partnership, ClinChoice will offer Cloudbyz's digital clinical research solutions to their pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer product clients. ClinChoice is committed to providing deep domain experience through reliable partnerships in support of clinical research trials around the world.

Connie Andrews, Vice President, Clinical Operations said, "We are excited about the opportunity this partnership holds for our clients. Organizations committed to clinical research will benefit immensely from the combination of the Cloudbyz solution portfolio and ClinChoice's clinical research services. Together, we aim to help our clients to bring therapies faster to market with digital platforms and our expertise."

Dinesh Kashyap, CEO, Cloudbyz said, "We're honored that ClinChoice chose to partner with Cloudbyz, we look forward to a long relationship and to delivering the high-quality solutions and reliable services to their worldwide customers have come to expect from this leading CRO."

About Cloudbyz

Through innovative digital clinical research solutions and services, Cloudbyz, a fast-growing integrated clinical research and development solution provider with integrated capabilities helps life sciences organizations to bring new therapies and medical devices faster to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Cloudbyz's innovative clinical research solutions help organizations to achieve innovation, agility, improve collaboration and efficiency.

About ClinChoice

ClinChoice is a global full-service clinical CRO dedicated to offering high-quality service to biopharmaceutical, Vaccine, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and Consumer Products clients. These services include Clinical Operations, Project Management, Biostatistics, Data Management, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Cosmetovigilance, Device Safety Medical Affairs, Medical Writing, toxicology, innovative and AI based IT solutions and implementation, and other product development and registration services. ClinChoice has development centers across the US, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, and The Philippines with more than 3000 dedicated professionals globally.

