Scandium Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Electronic Content in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scandium Market by End-user (Solid oxide fuel cells, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Sporting goods, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The rising electrical content in hybrid and electric vehicles is one of the primary elements driving the worldwide scandium industry's growth.

The potential growth difference for the scandium market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 239.88 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles and the increasing usage of solid oxide fuel cells are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the need for fuses to sustain challenging and extreme conditions of EVs/HEVs operation will challenge market growth.

The scandium market report is segmented by End-user (Solid oxide fuel cells, Aerospace and defense, Electronics, Sporting goods, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil are the key market for scandium in North America. The significant opportunities presented by SOFC-based fuel cells as internal combustion engines in light-duty vehicles and warehouse forklifts to improve vehicle efficiency and support the goals of lowering oil use and emissions will aid scandium market expansion in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Atlantic Equipment Engineers Inc.



Australian Mines Ltd.



GFS Chemicals Inc.



Huizhou Top Metal Material Co. Ltd.



Lenntech BV



Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd.



Materion Corp.



Merck KGaA



NioCorp Development Ltd.



Platina Resources Ltd.



Scandium International Mining Corp.



Stanford Materials Corp.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Treibacher Industrie AG



United Company RUSAL



JSC Dalur

Scandium Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our scandium market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies imperial development of scandium-modified EV alloy as one of the prime reasons driving the scandium market growth during the next few years.

Scandium Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist scandium market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the scandium market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scandium market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scandium market vendors

Scandium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 239.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atlantic Equipment Engineers Inc., Australian Mines Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Huizhou Top Metal Material Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Materion Corp., Merck KGaA, NioCorp Development Ltd., Platina Resources Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., Stanford Materials Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Treibacher Industrie AG, United Company RUSAL, and JSC Dalur Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Solid oxide fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Sporting goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atlantic Equipment Engineers Inc.

10.4 Huizhou Top Metal Material Co. Ltd.

10.5 JSC Dalur

10.6 Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd.

10.7 Materion Corp.

10.8 Merck KGaA

10.9 NioCorp Development Ltd.

10.10 Scandium International Mining Corp.

10.11 Stanford Materials Corp.

10.12 United Company RUSAL

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

