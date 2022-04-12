Singapore Proptech Market is expected to grow at a massive rate of 30.1% CAGR during 2020-2025 providing a lucrative opportunity for Proptech investors: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

Technology has been increasingly becoming an attractive asset for property owners, potential real estate investors and tenants looking for an efficient and secure opportunity in the Commercial Real Estate segment (CRE).

VR and augmented reality (AR) technologies to offer immersive viewing experience, especially when the buyer or property is overseas.

Portals are increasing trust, credibility and accountability via background checks of projects, builders and agents, scanning and weeding out of duplicate listings, etc.

Growth of Residential & Commercial Demand: Rising disposable income and migration, increasing loans availability & initiatives like Smart cities for industrial properties are ensuring that residential and commercial real estate continues to dominate the online market. Major online horizontal classified and retail players are looking to focus on this segment due to large market size, fragmented present state and opportunity of obtaining higher share of customer wallet.

Going Niche: Going forward, the portals will have to take into consideration the niche segments to get a larger share of the market and get more people online. Portals may get into segments like luxury homes, short-term rentals, only rentals, only buying, etc. with disruptive and well-differentiated offerings.

Tech Adoption: Focus on analytics to provide market intelligence and information to customers. Technology enablement such as virtual walkthroughs, drone-based views, 360-degree views etc. to encourage customers to transact online. Three forms of technologies: Blockchain, AR and AI in Singapore are being adopted by startups, global corporations and the government.

BIM gaining traction in construction sector: Building information modelling (BIM) is a 3D process that plays a pivotal role in a construction project – allows for more collaborative, cost-effective and efficient processes throughout the design, construction and implementation stages of a building.

The report titled "Singapore Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2026- Driven by Consumer Preferences and investments from VCs along with Exponential growth of smartphone penetration" provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Proptech industry in Singapore. The report covers various aspects including the current real estate scenario and rental rates in Singapore, revenue generated from Singapore Proptech market, its segmentations viz Business Model, By Rent and Sale, By Revenue Sources (Fee for Listings and Advertisements), By Region (District 19, District 23, District 27 and Others), revenue models, major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Singapore Proptech Market:-

By Business Model

Listings and Classifieds

Aggregators and Co-Living

By Rent and Sale

Sale

Rent

By Revenue Sources

Fee for Listings (include subscription packages and commission)

Advertisements

By Region

District 19

District 23

District 27

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Proptech Companies

Real Estate Developers

Brokers

Property Consultants

Industry Experts

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Companies Covered:-

Listings and Classifieds

Property Guru Group

SRX Property

Carousell

ST Property

Mogul

Greyloft

99.co

Metro Residences

Oh my Home

Prop seller

Edge Property

Aggregators and Co-Living

Cove

Hmlet

Easy City

Login Apartment

Figment

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Singapore Proptech Market

Ecosystem of Major Entities in Singapore Proptech Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Singapore Proptech Market

Singapore Proptech Market Size, 2015-2020

Singapore Proptech Market Segmentations

Competition Analysis: Market Share of Major Listings and Classifieds and Major Aggregators & Co-Living Companies

SWOT Analysis in Singapore Property Classified Market

Revenue Models in Singapore Proptech Industry

Growth Drivers and Restraints in Singapore Proptech Market

Technological Advancements in Singapore Proptech Market

Impact of COVID19 in Singapore Property Classified Market

Key Trends in Singapore Proptech Market

Outlook and Future Projections for Singapore Proptech Market

Future Market Segmentation by Business Model and Revenue Sources

Recommendations / Success Factors

