Digi-Key Electronics and Phoenix Contact to Host Data Connectors Webinar

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with Phoenix Contact on Tuesday, April 26, at 11 a.m. CDT titled "Connect. Network. Evolve. Phoenix Contact's Data Connectors." The webinar will be presented by Guadalupe Chalas, Phoenix Contact senior marketing specialist with a focus on data products.
The world is becoming increasingly networked, which means more interfaces per device. This webinar will give attendees an understanding of Phoenix Contact's versatile data connectivity portfolio for numerous applications within the device, inside the cabinet, and out in the field – from RJ45 through USB, HDMI, and D-SUB to coaxial and FO connections as well as SPE.
This data connectors webinar will cover the following topics:
- The benefits of using terminal blocks for ethernet applications
- Why SPE and RJ45 can enhance device connectivity
- How board-to-board products can enable high-speed board connectivity
- Device connectivity and cabling solutions for data transmission
"Phoenix Contact delivers on high-performance data connectors that provide versatile connection solutions for numerous applications," said Eric Halvorson, partnership marketing manager - strategic programs at Digi-Key. "We're excited to partner with them on this webinar to share with our customers and partners what this extensive portfolio of connectors for data transmission are capable of."
"Phoenix Contact offers reliable connectivity for any need, with solutions that support both traditional networking applications and new technologies that further enable industry 4.0 and IIoT," Phoenix Contact's Guadalupe Chalas said. "We continue to evolve with our customers by launching solutions like SPE and APL to meet the networking connectivity needs of devices in harsh industrial environments."
Chalas has an extensive background in the design of high-speed interconnects for automotive applications. She has three patents in connector design, and has held roles in R&D, product development and product management for automotive and industrial high-speed connectivity solutions.
To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.
For more information about Phoenix Contact and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Megan Derkey
Bellmont Partners
+1 612-255-1115
digikey@bellmontpartners.com
SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.