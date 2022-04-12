ñol

Deltek Announces Its Global Partner Award Winners for 2021

by PRNewswire
April 12, 2022 10:00 AM | 3 min read

Deltek recognizes innovation and achievements of partners, including Baker Tilly, CrunchTech, ConstructConnect, Infotek Consulting, insightsoftware, Full Sail Partners, Silversoft, Smartsoftware and Stambaugh Ness

HERNDON, Va., April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced the winners of its annual Global Partner Awards during its virtual Partner Kickoff event held earlier today. This year, nine partners were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in 2021.

The Deltek Partner Network amplifies enterprise software offerings for project-based businesses and expands the Deltek customer base around the world. Through Deltek partners, more companies can experience better project intelligence enabling them to make better decisions about their business and manage their unique projects in a collaborative and end-to-end platform.

This year, Deltek recognized the significant accomplishments of nine partners which represent the program's systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, accounting firms, and consulting firms:  

"Deltek is proud to collaborate with our partner network, which enables thousands of customers to continue to strengthen their businesses," said Natasha Engan, Senior Vice President, Deltek Global Sales. "It is an honor to recognize the outstanding achievements and innovation of these partners. We look forward to a fantastic year ahead with the Deltek Project Nation community as we continue to expand our program globally."

To learn more about Deltek's global partner ecosystem and the benefits of the program, visit https://www.deltek.com/en/partners.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltek-announces-its-global-partner-award-winners-for-2021-301523851.html

SOURCE Deltek

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c1831.html

