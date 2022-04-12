Nuveen Extends Partnership with Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants

Environmental impact effort highlights sponsorship that runs through 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, a leading global investment manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management, announced today a five-year extension of its strategic partnership with Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.

The partnership includes LED takeovers and scoreboard wipes for each home run hit by the Giants at Oracle Park, and an environmental impact element that provides a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 22 trees for every home run hit by the Giants this season, both at home and away.

Last season, Nuveen donated 21 trees for every home run the Giants hit, which totaled a National League-leading 246 home runs, resulting in 5,166 trees being planted at the Placerville Nursery. Placerville Nursery is the only United States Forest Service nursery located in California to help repair damage caused by extensive wildfires throughout the state.

"Nuveen has more than five decades of experience and commitment to Responsible Investing, and our continued partnership with the Giants is another example of how we invest to create an enduring impact on our world," said Tara Giuliano, Head of Nuveen Global Marketing.

The Giants are committed to making Oracle Park the "greenest" ballpark in the country by making environmental stewardship a top priority. Oracle Park was the first major league ballpark to receive U.S. Green Building Council platinum, gold and silver certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for existing buildings and is the only ballpark in the country to have earned all three.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Nuveen, a company who shares the Giants long standing focus on supporting environmental sustainability efforts locally, nationally and globally," said Jason Pearl, Senior Vice President & Chief Business Development Officer, San Francisco Giants. "We look forward to supporting and celebrating Nuveen's commitment to plant 22 trees in our community for each Giants home run we hit in 2022 with the goal to exceed last year's incredible result."

In addition to the in-park and impact elements created to celebrate home runs, Nuveen and the Giants will continue to collaborate on marketing campaigns to raise awareness about the impact of their shared commitment to repairing and protecting the environment. A video feature at the end of the 2022 season, will highlight the total number of home runs and trees planted by the Arbor Day Foundation.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

About San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 139-year old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King. 2022 marks the Giants 23rd season at Oracle Park. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal and Organization of the Year by Baseball America. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 64 million spectators have witnessed a number of magical moments, including a franchise record 107-win season in 2021, three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. On June 13, 2012, the organization's first-ever Perfect Game was thrown by Giants ace Matt Cain. On July 10, 2007, San Francisco was the center of the baseball universe when it hosted the 78th Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The ballpark has played host to some of music's biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel. It also was the site of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Off the field, the Giants Community Fund uses baseball and softball, through its award-winning Junior Giants Program, to promote health, education and character development to propel youth in underserved regions to be positive forces in their communities. The Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors and sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations through a number of special partnerships and fundraisers. Since its inception in 1991, the Fund has donated over $34.5 million to community efforts.

