Largest Carbon Capture and Storage Pipeline Proposed Project - A False Solution to the Climate Crisis

OAKLAND, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's largest proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipeline applies for permits, Oakland Institute's new report, The Midwest Carbon Express: A False Solution to the Climate Crisis, debunks the project and reveals the checkered history of the man behind it.
Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is developing the Midwest Carbon Express – $4.5 billion CCS pipeline that would run approximately 2,000 miles across five Midwestern states. According to Summit, the pipeline will capture, transport, and store 12 million metric tons of CO2 from 31 biorefineries annually.
Strong evidence exists that CCS projects have overpromised and underdelivered on climate mitigation benefits. The Midwest Carbon Express faces strong opposition from diverse stakeholders – Indigenous communities, landowners, and environmental groups. "Like the vast majority of other CCS projects, the Midwest Carbon Express will most likely be used for enhanced oil recovery – where instead of storing the captured CO2, it is injected into depleted underground oil reservoirs to boost oil production in currently depleted wells," said Andy Currier, Researcher at the Oakland Institute and author of the report.
The report examines the credentials of Bruce Rastetter, the founder and CEO of Summit Climate Solution's parent company. A prolific political donor, Rastetter has spent millions on federal, state, and local politics over the past two decades, wielding great influence in Iowa.
In 2011, as CEO of AgriSol Energy, Rastetter acquired over 800,000 acres of land – supposedly three "abandoned refugee camps" – to set up an agriculture enterprise in Tanzania. As exposed by the Oakland Institute, the project would have displaced over 162,000 smallholder farmers. Sustained citizen action against the project prevented mass displacement, with the project abandoned in 2012.
"Rastetter's past ventures make it obvious that personal profits take precedence over the common good. As a wealthy, politically connected, agribusiness baron, Rastetter's success is built on marginalizing small farmers from Iowa to Tanzania," said Anuradha Mittal, Oakland Institute's Executive Director. "If built, residents across the Midwest will take the risks – potential leaks, decreased property and crop values, and the likely allocation of public funds towards the project, while Summit and Bruce Rastetter will reap the profits."
Report concludes there is no time to waste on false climate solutions promoted by the same interests who have brought us to this catastrophe.
SOURCE The Oakland Institute
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.