Soft Robotics Names Paul Kling as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing

BEDFORD, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Robotics Inc. today announced the appointment of Paul Kling as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing effective April 11, 2022. In this role, Paul will be leading all Soft Robotics' sales and marketing strategies globally.
"We are delighted to have Paul join our leadership team," said Jeff Beck, CEO at Soft Robotics. "Paul has over 25 years of technical sales experience as an individual contributor, manager, and vice president in the industrial automation industry. His track record of delivering high levels of sales growth by spearheading partnerships with OEMs and Systems Integrators is the perfect match with Soft Robotics' evolving strategy. As our technologically advanced solutions, such as mGripAI™ continue to gain strong market adoption, an executive with Paul's capabilities will be an essential ingredient to the company's success. I look forward to working closely with Paul on a series of exciting strategic growth opportunities."
"It's hard to contain my excitement in joining the Soft Robotics team," said Paul Kling, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Soft Robotics. "The innovative solutions and technology with mGrip™ and mGripAI™ are incredible. I'm looking forward to driving our sales and marketing strategies to reach our short and long-term objectives."
Most recently, Paul spent four years at Yaskawa America developing and executing the overall strategy for the packaging and material handling, logistics and warehouse automation markets. Prior to his time at Yaskawa America, Paul has held senior sales and marketing management positions at leading automation companies such as Parker Hannifin Corporation and Schneider Electric. Paul holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of New Hampshire.
About Soft Robotics Inc.:
Soft Robotics Inc. is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest picking problems in food automation. Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at SoftRoboticsInc.com.
