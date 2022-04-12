Hart Energy Redesigns Flagship Oil and Gas Investor Magazine, Integrating with HartEnergy.com and Digital Media

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategy to serve the rapidly-changing energy industry with omni-channel content, Hart Energy announces a total redesign of Oil and Gas Investor magazine, an initiative that connects industry audiences to Hart Energy's comprehensive news and coverage on whichever platforms they choose. Oil and Gas Investor, the industry's most-respected and read publication that today's CEO's, board members, investors and virtually all Energy leaders grew up reading, has been dramatically reimagined and fully integrated with HartEnergy.com, the company's website.
Hart Energy has struck the perfect balance with its recent redesign of Oil and Gas Investor. The monthly publication's design is contemporary and it features more impactful, new content that includes expanded A&D analysis, capital markets, regulatory, and technology coverage. Based on feedback from readers, coverage in key areas is expanded, and features are now more concise, quicker to read and chock-full of data, analysis and charts.
"As a 21st century media and information services company, we know that energy executives and professionals want to consume news and information on multiple platforms that serve them in the office or on the go," said Hart Energy CEO, John Hartig. For 40 years, Oil and Gas Investor has been the go-to-source for oil and gas industry business information and it's now fully integrated with Hart Energy's digital platforms, Hart Energy's exclusive conferences and Rextag data operations."
What is revolutionary about the new Oil and Gas Investor is its exclusive content that features on-page QR codes leading directly to much deeper and richer content on the company's website, HartEnergy.com. There, readers can really dig into the story to understand the players, their plans, related activities, political, social and economic influences, and gain insights from our rich databases.
Specific new Oil and Gas Investor reader and advertiser benefits include:
- Digital first publication: Each feature, column and data point is connected to more in-depth analysis, video interviews, expanded coverage and interactive data on HartEnergy.com.
- More contemporary voice: Increased Q&A profiles and perspectives from industry stakeholders, especially from the growing voice of up-and-coming leadership.
- Expanded editorial coverage: With coverage of the rapidly changing industry and heightened focus on key areas, such as production activity, A&D, capital markets (finance & investment), technology and regulatory.
About Hart Energy
Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive and omni-channel source for news, data, and analysis. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.
CONTACTS:
John Hartig, CEO, jhartig@hartenergy.com
Eric Flynn, VP Marketing, eflynn@hartenergy.com
SOURCE Hart Energy
