Availability of Nickel reserves, Tax Incentives, and Increasing Favorability of EVs will drive the growth of Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry at a CAGR of 44% during 2022-26: Ken Research

- The Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44% during the forecast period FY'22-FY'26.
- Tax Harmonization Schemes and Availability of nickel are expected to give a boost to numerous entities that facilitate EV Charging Equipment manufacturing in the country.
- Over 70% of the people are willing to own an EV because of the numerous benefits EV provides for a sustainable future.
GURUGRAM, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world, with a population of nearly 250 million people. With fast economic growth and rapid urbanization in Indonesia, it is projected that more people will acquire a personal vehicle for mobility. The transportation sector is one of the most significant contributors to CO2 emissions in Indonesia, second to the industrial sector.
In 2019, Presidential Regulation Number 55 Year 2019 regarding the Acceleration Program for Battery Electric Vehicles for Road Transportation was enacted. This regulation acts as the legal umbrella for Indonesian electric vehicle development and creates a domino effect for several ministries to start electric vehicle (EV) projects in Indonesia.
Future Outlook of the Industry
Charging Equipment Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44% during 2022 and 2026. Also Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2022-2026. With over 22% of the world's nickel reserves found in Indonesia, the government's commitment to reduce its emissions (29% by 2030) and a growing public interest towards environment-friendly vehicles. This will really help EV manufactures to grow. According to Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, the country will require up to US$35 billion in investment over the next five to 10 years to develop its EV ecosystem.
The publication titled 'Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by influx of investment from abroad coupled with increasing focus on emission control' covers the overview of EV Charging Equipment Industry by analyzing historical EV Charging statistics and corresponding change in Middle Affluent Class in Indonesia. Charging Equipment Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44%during 2022 and 2026.
The report also focuses on Indonesian EV Charging Equipment Industry segmentation by Type of Remittance by Type of Charging, Type of Chargers, Type of Vehicle, Type of Geography, and By Sales Channels. The EV Charging section of the report concludes with projections for the future of the industry included forecasted total EV Charging Equipment revenue by 2026, and analysts' take on the future highlighting major opportunities.
Key Segments Covered in Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry:-
EV Charging Market Size by
- Revenue
- Number of charging stations
Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry By
- Type of Chargers
- Type of Charging
- Type of Vehicle
- Geographic Demand
- Type of Manufacturer
- Sales Channels
Product Analysis
- 4W Chargers
- 2W Chargers
- Charging Stations
Pricing Analysis
- 4W Chargers pricing
- 2W Chargers pricing
- Charging Stations pricing
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTE2OTQy
Key Target Audience:-
- Electricity Supplier
- EV Manufacturers
- EV Charging Equipment Manufacturers
- EV Charging System Operator
- Demand side Transport Operators
- Government Bodies
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2016-2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026F
EV Charging Equipment Players in Indonesia
- Delta
- ABB
- Schneider Electric
- Powerindo
- Bambang Djaja
- Phihong
- ANS EVSE
- Ghifari Energi
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Overview of EV Market and EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia
- Ecosystem of EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia
- Market Size of EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia (Total EV Charging Equipment Revenue)
- Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market Segmentation (By Type of Charging, Type of Chargers, Type of Vehicle, Type of Geography, By Sales Channels)
- Cross Comparison of Southeast Asian Countries on EV Adoption and comparison of top players in the EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia
- Company Profiles of EV Charger Manufacturers (Overview, Products, Business Streams, Manufacturing Capabilities, Distribution Channels, Recent Projects, Cost Structure, and Awards and Recognitions)
- Growth Drivers and Challenges to Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry
- Industry trends and developments
- Case Study (PLN, EESL, Alfen)
- 2W Chargers Market Revenue Share
- ABB Indonesia EV charging Equipment Market
- ABB Support in Growth of Indonesia EV Market
- Analisis Pasar Peralatan Pengisian EV Indonesia
- ANS EVSE Electric Vehicle Sales
- COVID Impact on Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market
- Delta EV charging Equipment Market Revenue
- Electric Vehicle (EV) projects in Indonesia
- Electric vehicle charging equipment Industry in Indonesia
- Electric vehicle industry in Indonesia
- Electric vehicle Market in Indonesia
- Electric Vehicles Battery sales growth in Indonesia
- EV Charging System Operator in Indonesia
- Future of Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market
- General Electric Vehicle Battery Exchange Station Indonesia
- General Electric Vehicle Charging Station Indonesia
- Indonesia Electric passenger vehicle Market
- Indonesia Electric Rickshaw Industry Growth
- Indonesia Electric scooter Market Sales Share
For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market
Related Reports:-
India EV Charging Equipment Market Outlook to FY'2026 – Driven by Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles along with Implementation of FAME II Policy by Government
India, the world's 6th largest economy by nominal GDP and the 3rd largest by PPP, is characterized as a middle-income developing market economy. 2- and 3- Wheelers that account for close to 50% share dominate the Indian urban mobility modal share. EVs are slowly gaining traction with less than 2% of vehicles deployed as EVs in India. The charging infrastructure in India is currently quite under-developed with as many as 26 EVs per charger available in the country, compared to only 8 in China and 17 in the US. There are ~300 community charging stations in India, of which 22 were fast-charging points in 202. However, India EV Charging Equipment Market gained significant momentum after the implementation of the FAME India scheme. The Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) also planned to incentivize 1,000+ charging stations with 6,000+ chargers, which is the major growth driver for the market. Lack of Space, Infrastructure, and Manpower for Setting-Up along with High Initial Cost of Charging Equipment and Installation are the major challenges in India EV Charging Equipment Market.
South Korea Used Car Market Outlook To 2026: Relaxed Government Regulations on Big Companies Entering Used Car Market to Facilitate Increase in the Used Cars Sales and Improve the Organized Market Share
South Korea Used Car market increased at a CAGR of 0.8% (by sales volume in units) during 2015-2021P. The market has reached its maturity phase. A combination of restrictions on public transport and a movement towards private travel has accelerated the sale of used cars. Moreover, the availability of various financing facilities offered through banks and NBFIs, high internet penetration and increased government spending have been instrumental factors in facilitating the growth of the South Korean used car market.
Vietnam Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 (Second Edition): Driven by growing disposable income and shifting consumer preference from two-wheelers to four-wheelers
Vietnam's used car market experienced a slow down between 2015 and 2021 on the basis of gross transaction value. The decline in GTV as well as sales volume of used car industry is attributed to various government initiatives to support the growth of domestic automotive industry, and policies implemented such as reduction in import tax to 0% for cars imported from ASEAN region. Historically, motor bikes have always remained the top choice among the consumers due to high concentration of population belonging to rural regions having low purchasing power. However, due to rapid urbanization and fast growing middle class, the demand for new passenger cars has been growing significantly in recent times which in turn is contributing to the growth of automotive industry. Also, increased awareness on health and hygiene followed by the advent of COVID-19 is acting as a catalyst for the shift in consumer's preference towards availing private transportation medium compared to public transportation. Leveraging the growing internet penetration rate, various online classified players launched their operation in Vietnam post 2013, such as Oto and Carmudi. The increasing preference of consumers towards availing digital medium for their purchases has enhanced the sales prospect via C2C channel through classified platforms.
Philippines Used Car Market Outlook To 2026 (Third Edition): Driven by the Pandemic Incited New Opportunities for Used Car Dealers and Increased Penetration in the Online Space for Used Car Transactions
Philippines Used Car market is in its growth phase, having registered a five-year CAGR of xx% (2016-2021) as the total value of sales increased from PHP xx Billion in 2016 to PHP xx Billion in 2021. The market size by volume increased from xx cars in 2016 to xx cars in 2021 while registering a five-year CAGR of xx% in the period. There are a number of growth drivers which has resulted in expansion of the market; these include a surge in the demand of private cars, increasing per capita income, convenient financing facilities, increased internet penetration and enhanced digitalization of the used cars space. Customers of the used cars can be divided according to their needs generally belonging to the working age group.
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
SOURCE Ken Research
