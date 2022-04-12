Sertainty Introduces New Advisory Board Member - Dr. Stan McClellan

Startup founder and informational technology executive Dr. Stan McClellan brings 20+ years of tech success to Sertainty.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Sertainty Corporation welcomes its newest Advisory Board member, Dr. Stan McClellan, to help advance its mission of leading the field of data privacy, and in particular, the digital chain of custody.

"With the new Cyber Executive Order released by the current Administration, it is incumbent on the cybersecurity world to seek end-to-end solutions regarding protecting our critical infrastructure. Having the distinguished Dr. Stan McClellan join the Sertainty Advisory Board punctuates their vision of establishing Data-as-a-Sensor and means to effectuate a fully protected convergence between OT and IT environments. Stan has his eyes on the cutting-edge to effectuate matters, holistically, through the CIEDAR Consortium; in which he is a Co-Director," says Jeff Snyder, the Founder and Vice Chairman of CyberStratos and a Sertainty Advisory Board Member.

A former chief technology officer, Dr. McClellan has taught at the Ingram School of Engineering at Texas State University for over 14 years. He has researched and developed advanced communication technologies at the university, including his smart grid application.

Smart grid systems are electricity grids that enable a two-way transference of data and electricity. The two-way transference allows grids to optimize energy usage, self-heal, and prevent instances of fraud. Reflecting this tech's growing relevance and potential, the investment in smart grid technology has grown from $6.9 billion in 2017 to $14.3 billion in 2022, an increase of 107%.

"Dr. McClellan's official appointment to the Sertainty Advisory board signals to CIEDAR's continued embrace of innovative companies in its labs and vision to implement holistic solutions that safeguard our critical infrastructure," remarked Texas State University's Professor of Innovation and a Co-Director of CIEDAR, Andres Carvallo. "It's why he was drawn to advancing smart grid technology in the first place."

Dr. McClellan developed and commercialized a revolutionary smart grid technology system to solve resilient grid configuration, management, and communication issues. As a result, he became well-versed in both the leadership and technical aspects of running a successful company.

As is a noted industry thought leader, tech executive, and engineer, Dr. McClellan believes the role of self-reliant data security is essential to success in communication technology.

"Data able to defend, govern, and track itself is an effective and interesting concept,'' Dr. McClellan said of the Sertainty Data Privacy Platform. "I'm excited to lend my voice and insights to help successfully transition to the next phase of data privacy and security during this global transition toward the Internet of Things, Smart Grids, and Smart Cities; all of which depend on a paradigm shift in the privacy, security, and provenance of data."

Dr. McClellan earned his BS, MS, and Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed technical papers and has been granted patents in the US and internationally. An expert in networking and distributed system optimization, Dr. McClellan has contributed to many notable events and publications, including the IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC), Global Conference on Communications (GlobeCom), the Wiley "Encyclopedias of Electrical and Electronics Engineering," the IEEE/CRC "Electrical Engineering Handbook," and the Elsevier "Advances in Computers" reference series. He is also the editor of the Springer series on "Smart City" phenomena, including "Smart Cities: Applications, Technologies, Standards, and Driving Factors" and "Smart Cities in Application: Healthcare, Policy, and Innovation."

Sertainty (http://www.sertainty.com) is a technology company specializing in embedding intelligence into any type of dataset. Sertainty technology transforms ordinary data that is inherently passive and vulnerable into a self-protecting, self-governing asset that mitigates risk in real-time — modernizing the approach to security and data's ultimate role in an enterprise. Sertainty is committed to preventing the theft of intellectual property, proprietary data, and confidential information. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

