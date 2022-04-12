Kinetics Noise Control's MetaWrx™ Revolutionizes Architectural Design of Sound and Vibration Isolation

MetaWrx™ is a new class of isolator designed by engineers at HyperDamping, Inc. and offered exclusively by Kinetics in a forward-thinking collaboration.
DUBLIN, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetics Noise Control Inc. (Kinetics), a Catalyst Acoustics Group company, is eager to announce the launch of MetaWrx™, a new class of isolator designed by engineers at HyperDamping, Inc. and offered exclusively by Kinetics in a forward-thinking collaboration. What sets MetaWrx apart is the way in which the product exploits an integrative structural-material design to maximize damping when shock and vibration loads are transversely applied through the thickness.
MetaWrx's revolutionary design leverages principles of structural engineering to convert the applied transverse loads to lateral bending and stretching of the beam network, thus maximizing damping for enhanced transmission loss and minimal residual vibration on the surface of the applied load. This means that MetaWrx is a technological leap in the mechanical formulation of floor isolation, achieving more damping performance out of any polymer.
MetaWrx is ideal when both transmitted noise and reflected vibration must be suppressed. This is of utmost importance in fitness facilities, dance studios, performing spaces, and other facilities using lightweight low-profile floor build-ups. Because MetaWrx pulls more performance out of the bulk material via a patented design philosophy, it is ideal for spaces that otherwise struggle to meet isolation metrics with conventional polymer isolators or spring suspensions. With its thin design, it is a good match for low-profile floor build-ups that need to satisfy strict space requirements for installation.
Tonya Levine, Kinetics Director of Sales for the Noise Control Building Materials (NCBM) Group, spoke enthusiastically of the launch sharing, "we believe MetaWrx will truly be a game-changer for many, helping to keep costs down without compromising results." She added, "we're delighted to partner with the team at HyperDamping and to be able to bring this innovative product to market."
"We are excited to launch MetaWrx exclusively with Kinetics," notes Ryan Harne, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at HyperDamping, Inc. "HyperDamping's patented approach for vibration and shock damping materials is particularly well-suited to the applications of interest to Kinetics Noise Control. MetaWrx is an exemplary demonstration of HyperDamping's technology grounded in scientific principles for a damped floor isolator that overcomes challenging design restrictions and delivers exceptional performance and value. We are excited for the benefits that MetaWrx will bring to create a quieter and more comfortable world."
Visit the Kinetics website to discover all MetaWrx has to offer: kineticsnoise.com/metawrx.
About Kinetics Noise Control
Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.
About HyperDamping, Inc.
HyperDamping leverages patented technology developed at The Ohio State University to create effective, lightweight, long-life, and low-cost vibration, shock, and noise damping solutions. These unique innovations and years of noise and vibration control experience together help HyperDamping create a quieter and more comfortable world.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
