Crowley and Shell Aim to Advance Decarbonization in Maritime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to demonstrate their commitment to decarbonization of the maritime sector, Crowley and Shell Trading (US) Company ("Shell") have entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with the aim of supporting alternative energy solutions for the future of shoreside and terminal operations. The MOU follows an ongoing joint project that was previously initiated between the companies to provide lower-carbon fuel solutions by designing, building and operating the nation's largest LNG bunker barge on the U.S. East Coast.
Subject to future agreements, Shell will look to support Crowley's development of lower-emissions solutions.
Subject to future agreements, Shell will look to support Crowley's development of lower-emissions solutions for a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego, where Crowley's eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. ship assist tug, will begin service in 2023.
The MOU aligns with Crowley's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in collaboration with partners, promoting industry-wide accountability and action toward a common goal which benefits both people and planet.
"We are pleased to expand our scope of work with Shell, a trusted partner whose commitments carry global impact, as we continue on our sustainability journey," said Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley Shipping. "Together, we look forward to making significant strides to reduce global emissions, innovating our vessels and equipment and progressing towards net-zero while delivering value and performance for customers."
"We recognize that the world is in the midst of an energy transition, and we're working hard to play our part," said Maarten Poort, general manager of Shell Shipping & Maritime Americas. "We are proud of the relationship we have with Crowley and are excited about the opportunities we have to support them on their decarbonization journey."
Under this MOU, Shell and Crowley are continuing to look more broadly at how they can jointly develop sustainable solutions across the U.S. maritime sector, possibly including lower-emissions vessels and technology at ports across the West, Gulf and East Coast regions and electrification and net-zero solutions at terminals.
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at www.crowley.com.
SOURCE Crowley Maritime Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
