Embassy National Bank Named #15 Best-Performing Community Bank in U.S. Under $3B in Assets

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy National Bank was named one of the best-performing U.S. community banks under $3 billion in assets in 2021 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The ranking is based on several metrics, including profitability, efficiency, revenue growth, asset quality, and capital levels. More than 4,000 banks were eligible for this ranking.
Embassy National Bank is proud to be named #15 of best-performing community banks of 2021 under $3B in assets. Founded in 2007, Embassy National Bank provides customized banking services for the local business communities in the greater Atlanta region and has consistently been ranked one of the top SBA lenders in Georgia.
"We are honored by the recognition this report has given Embassy National Bank. These results were accomplished by the work our team of bankers put in everyday to operate a high performing bank for our shareholders, our clients and our community," said Steven F. Smith, President. Embassy National Bank is focused on growing their small business outreach and local community support.
About Embassy National Bank:
Embassy National Bank was founded in 2007 by a group of professionals with backgrounds in finance, banking, and hospitality to meet the needs of the greater Atlanta communities including Lawrenceville, Duluth, Suwanee, and Norcross. Their local and nationwide experience supports the bank's mission to be a community partner small businesses want and need. Visit https://embassynationalbank.com
