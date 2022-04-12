VLogic Systems, Inc. Named One of the Most Prominent IWMS Providers

Independent analyst firm adds VLogic to 2022's most prominent integrated workspace management systems vendors
CONCORD, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VLogic Systems, Inc., a leading Integrated Workspace Management Software (IWMS) SaaS provider, today announced that VLogic was listed as one of twelve, most prominent vendors in the Verdantix Green Quadrant Integrated Workplace Management Systems 2022. Verdantix is a research and advisory firm with global expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence, and Smart Buildings. The firm releases its IWMS smart buildings green quadrant research every two years.
"We are thrilled at being named one of the most prominent IWMS vendors on Verdantix's Green Quadrant 2022. We look forward to releasing even more smart building innovations this year, including upgraded versions of our real-time occupancy tracking software tools, and additional releases of our space scheduling software for tackling the demands of today's hybrid workplace, including office hoteling and hot-desking features," said VLogic's president, George T. Koshy.
One of the VLogic innovations reviewed by Verdantix for its 2022 research report is VLogicFM Tracking, a real-time occupancy tracking solution that uses IOT-enabled (Internet-of-Things) sensors to securely send encrypted occupancy data to VLogicFM's Microsoft Azure cloud servers, via unique, onsite cellular gateways. VLogic's cellular solution is practically "plug and play" because it is deployed entirely outside the customer's local network. In practical terms, this translates into a better security footprint, dramatically faster onboarding time, less cost, and faster time to activation.
Customers deploy VLogicFM Tracking to optimize current space usage, load balance departmental sharing of common rooms (e.g., patient exam rooms and conference rooms), and to make data-driven new construction planning decisions. Customers also report that using this objective, sensor-based solution often defuses ongoing tensions between building occupants—who subjectively clamor for more space—and budget-constrained building operations managers.
Future updates to VLogicFM Scheduling will include sensor-based occupancy data to improve hot-desking / office hoteling bookings for hybrid workforces. For example, the system could alert scheduling managers that a booked room is still vacant after a number of minutes into the booked time slot.
The possibilities created by smart building technologies are exciting and VLogic is fully committed to enhancing these offerings.
About VLogic Systems, Inc.
VLogic Systems, Inc., an integrated workspace management software (IWMS) pioneer, provides cloud-based SaaS solutions that maximize the value of enterprise physical facilities, assets, and real estate portfolios—by dramatically simplifying workspace management, using an intuitive, spatially-centered model that reduces management time and cost. VLogic Systems Inc. is headquartered in Concord, MA. For more information, go to http://www.vlogicsystems.com/
VLogic Systems, Inc.
pr@vlogicsystems.com
978-341-9000 x407
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vlogicsystems/
Media Contact
Duane Harris, VLogic Systems, Inc., 1 978-341-9000 Ext: 407, pr@vlogicsystems.com
SOURCE VLogic Systems, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.