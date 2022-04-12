VLogic Systems, Inc. Named One of the Most Prominent IWMS Providers

Independent analyst firm adds VLogic to 2022's most prominent integrated workspace management systems vendors

CONCORD, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VLogic Systems, Inc., a leading Integrated Workspace Management Software (IWMS) SaaS provider, today announced that VLogic was listed as one of twelve, most prominent vendors in the Verdantix Green Quadrant Integrated Workplace Management Systems 2022. Verdantix is a research and advisory firm with global expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence, and Smart Buildings. The firm releases its IWMS smart buildings green quadrant research every two years.

"We are thrilled at being named one of the most prominent IWMS vendors on Verdantix's Green Quadrant 2022. We look forward to releasing even more smart building innovations this year, including upgraded versions of our real-time occupancy tracking software tools, and additional releases of our space scheduling software for tackling the demands of today's hybrid workplace, including office hoteling and hot-desking features," said VLogic's president, George T. Koshy.

One of the VLogic innovations reviewed by Verdantix for its 2022 research report is VLogicFM Tracking, a real-time occupancy tracking solution that uses IOT-enabled (Internet-of-Things) sensors to securely send encrypted occupancy data to VLogicFM's Microsoft Azure cloud servers, via unique, onsite cellular gateways. VLogic's cellular solution is practically "plug and play" because it is deployed entirely outside the customer's local network. In practical terms, this translates into a better security footprint, dramatically faster onboarding time, less cost, and faster time to activation.

Customers deploy VLogicFM Tracking to optimize current space usage, load balance departmental sharing of common rooms (e.g., patient exam rooms and conference rooms), and to make data-driven new construction planning decisions. Customers also report that using this objective, sensor-based solution often defuses ongoing tensions between building occupants—who subjectively clamor for more space—and budget-constrained building operations managers.

Future updates to VLogicFM Scheduling will include sensor-based occupancy data to improve hot-desking / office hoteling bookings for hybrid workforces. For example, the system could alert scheduling managers that a booked room is still vacant after a number of minutes into the booked time slot.

The possibilities created by smart building technologies are exciting and VLogic is fully committed to enhancing these offerings.

About VLogic Systems, Inc.

VLogic Systems, Inc., an integrated workspace management software (IWMS) pioneer, provides cloud-based SaaS solutions that maximize the value of enterprise physical facilities, assets, and real estate portfolios—by dramatically simplifying workspace management, using an intuitive, spatially-centered model that reduces management time and cost. VLogic Systems Inc. is headquartered in Concord, MA. For more information, go to http://www.vlogicsystems.com/

