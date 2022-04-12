Ryan Rose accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council

Young Entrepreneur Council is an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs.

NEW YORK , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Rose, Founder of JoneKiri, a content monetization firm for talent across all media channels with a primary focus on podcasting and social, has been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Ryan Rose was hand-selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member of YEC, Ryan will have access to exclusive benefits including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.

"I couldn't be more appreciative and excited to join YEC. As someone who has aspired to join the community beginning in my early career days, this invitation marks a long-awaited milestone, which further motivates me to keep pushing forward through all obstacles to come. YES has an amazing reputation amongst entrepreneurs and I certainly plan on contributing and meeting plenty of fellow like-minded individuals."

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Ryan Rose to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."

