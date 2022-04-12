Kikoda Makes the Inc. 5000 Regionals List for Second Consecutive Year

Tallahassee-based IT company recognized again as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, ranking Kikoda at No. 78, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. This is the second consecutive year Kikoda received the recognition.
Kikoda's high ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast was determined by the company's continued growth rates, highlighting Kikoda's three-year growth of 175 percent. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"We are very proud to be recognized for the second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list," said Matt Dufek, Kikoda President and CEO. "We join so many other exceptional job creators, innovators, and disrupters in a dynamic business landscape never seen before."
As Kikoda continues its rapid expansion to meet growing demand, the growth of Kikoda's employee base, which saw an increase of 63 percent over the last three years, allows the company to continue bringing new products and services to clients nationwide with exceptional consistency.
"We set our clients up for success in the long term by empowering them from the very start, it's time to end gatekeeping in IT," Dufek added. "The "Kikoda Way" is what truly makes us unique from other shops – we approach each client with the "EmpowerIT" mind-set by up-skilling their internal teams and educating them throughout the entire lifespan of the project. We built trust along with reliable software, a lost art in the industry today."
Dufek notes that Kikoda's proven expertise in custom software development, data analytics, cloud services, and team scaling allows his team to bring successful and innovative project deliveries to partners across the country in a range of industries including: insurance, healthcare, finance, agriculture, genetics. As a GSA Schedule 70 vendor, Kikoda also provides technical services to governmental agencies.
About Kikoda
Kikoda is a client-focused software company providing comprehensive IT services including: on-demand custom software development, dynamic team scaling, accredited cloud services, and expert data analytics. Kikoda is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL – for more company information, call 850.807.9722 or visit Kikoda.com
Media Contact
Brittany Barrett, Kikoda, LLC, +1 (850) 807-9722, brittany.barrett@kikoda.com
SOURCE Kikoda, LLC
