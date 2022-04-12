Orbis Receives Patent for Cloud Transfer Service Technology

Orbis' systems and methods optimize the compression and transmission of data across computer systems.
ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc., a global leader in providing component content management systems (CCMS) and content development services, announced this week the issuance of a new U.S. patent entitled "Systems and Computer Implemented Methods for Semantic Data Compression" (U.S. Patent No. 11,301,425).
Orbis Technologies continues to revolutionize content management. The latest patent semantically compresses artifacts—documents, images, and other data objects—and prioritizes them across disparate enterprise systems.
"Our latest patent represents a continued commitment to introducing technology designed to support our global client base. The CTS technology built into our RSuite product line efficiently synchronizes large data sets distributed among disparate cloud systems via networks of varying reliability," says Brian Ippolito, President & CEO of Orbis Technologies, Inc.
Orbis has received 13 U.S. patents covering various content management technology components such as Big Data, semantic search, cybersecurity, redaction, and content correlation. The Orbis semantic compression and transmission of data technology is incorporated into the Orbis RSuite Component Content Management System software.
About Orbis Technologies, Inc.
Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative technology to companies ranging from Fortune 50 to the U.S. Federal Government.
Orbis specializes in advanced semantic-driven enterprise component content management platforms, highly specialized cloud content analytics software, and exceptional content development for technical documentation, eLearning, online help systems, visualizations, and training materials. Their elite team of subject-matter experts helps clients assess, optimize, and build next-generation digital content platforms.
Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis (MD) with offices in Audubon (PA), Brookfield (WI), Colorado Springs (CO), Durham (NC), Orlando (FL), and Rochester (NY), and subsidiaries in Chennai (India), Torquay (United Kingdom), and Sydney (Australia).
SOURCE Orbis Technologies
