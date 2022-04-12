Virginia Tech Athletics Partners with Affinaquest to Drive Fan Engagement Through Data

Virginia Tech Athletics aims to drive revenue, boost fan engagement and streamline operational efficiencies with Affinaquest's proprietary data management and business intelligence solution, Central Intelligence

RESTON, Va. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affinaquest (Formerly SSB), the leading CRM and data management company in collegiate athletics and higher education, announced today a multi-year agreement with Virginia Tech Athletics to drive revenue, boost fan engagement and streamline operational efficiencies through the strategic use of data.

Virginia Tech will establish strong and scalable data foundations, engage fans with personalized campaigns and identify new revenue opportunities using actionable business intelligence through Affinaquest's proprietary data management and business intelligence solution, Central Intelligence.

"Virginia Tech is poised for growth, and Central Intelligence from Affinaquest is a necessary tool to achieve our full fundraising and fan engagement potential," said Brad Wurthman, Senior Associate Athletic Director, External Operations at Virginia Tech. "Collegiate athletics are forever changed after the pandemic, and innovation through data is required in order to be successful. We know Affinaquest will give us the edge and help us drive results."

"Collegiate athletic programs are being challenged to reimagine how they engage and connect with their fans in a meaningful way," shares Steve Hank, Executive Vice President of Collegiate Athletics at Affinaquest. "Virginia Tech is leading their peers by incorporating forward-thinking data strategies to achieve new levels of success."

Virginia Tech joins a network of more than half of the Power 5 institutions that have invested in their data strategy with Affinaquest. In addition to collegiate athletics, Affinaquest has served the higher education market for over ten years and worked with over 1,000 universities and nonprofits.

