Brooklinen To Triple Retail Store Presence, Launch Hospitality Collection And Expand Internationally In 2022

One of the country's largest and fastest-growing DTC startups announces 2022 growth initiatives surrounding company mission of keeping comfort at the forefront

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklinen, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) luxury home brand specializing in all things comfort, today announced various growth initiatives for 2022, including tripling the company's retail presence across the country, launching a hospitality-grade collection for hotel and B&B customers, and expanding the brand's international presence with a new warehouse in Canada. Each new initiative will drive Brooklinen's growth with customer-led product innovations at the forefront, all with the goal of meeting customers in new places that they want to see the brand.

"The world of shopping has completely transformed since we got our start in 2014, and so has the way our customers experience Brooklinen," said Rich Fulop, Co-Founder and CEO at Brooklinen. "As our business reaches new heights, we're excited to continue meeting our customers wherever they want to find us through conscious, deliberate omnichannel expansion."

Brooklinen's retail stores, expanding across the United States from current locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan to Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland and San Francisco, are part of the company's thoughtful, measured approach to brick-and-mortar growth. After a record 227% growth in year-over-year net sales for its retail stores in 2021, Brooklinen will dedicate significant time to each new location – utilizing customer data and feedback on locations and store types to inform future openings, drive profitability and best address customer needs.

Brooklinen's new stores, including its largest location yet in Los Angeles, will open throughout April, May and June 2022. The brand also plans to double its retail presence next year and the year following, with the goal of having anywhere from 25 to 30 stores by the end of 2024.

"Beyond growing the business, our intention with retail is to authentically integrate into each community where we put down roots," said Josh Illig, Brooklinen's Vice President of Retail. "Customers can expect thoughtful partnerships and events with local charities, businesses, and artists in every city. We love creating genuine interactions in our stores and look forward to bringing that experience across the country."

Beyond retail expansion, this year Brooklinen will meet their hotel, B&B and international customers through new avenues with the launch of the brand's first-ever hospitality collection and a new warehouse in Canada. Brooklinen for Business features hospitality-grade offerings inspired by the brand's award-winning sheets and towels, including The Chill and The Snuggle Sheets, and The Wrap Towel. These durable and cost-effective offerings will help Brooklinen's hospitality clients – currently based in 46 out of 50 states and 10 countries worldwide – continue to stay comfortable in more effective ways. The opening of the brand's first international warehouse in Canada will better serve customers in the region, lowering shipping costs and offering more expedited shipping options.

Brooklinen for Business will launch throughout April, with more offerings to come this year and beyond, and Brooklinen's Canadian warehouse will open in late summer 2022.

About Brooklinen

Brooklinen is the leading direct-to-consumer home essentials brand founded on the philosophy of offering customers stylish, luxury-grade products at accessible prices. Founded in Brooklyn, New York in 2014, the brand cuts out the middleman, manufacturing responsibly and efficiently to offer exquisite design and exceptional savings. Expanding beyond the bedroom in 2018, Brooklinen has utilized customer feedback to introduce bath goods, loungewear, accessories, its Spaces marketplace and in-person retail locations across the country to bring its signature experience to new places. To learn more about Brooklinen, visit Brooklinen.com.

