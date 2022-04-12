Bradley Mowers Releases Guide "How to Make Your Lawn Unique"

This guide covers how to make a lawn unique by offering insightful suggestions on planning, design, and care aspects.

BRADLEY, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bradley Mowers has announced the release of its latest resource "How to Make Your Lawn Unique." This informative guide provides helpful tips and tricks on making a lawn stand out including how to select grass seeds and plants, how to have an aesthetically pleasing yard, and how to maintain the grass and flowers.

Creating focal points comprised of design elements can be done by using natural stone, adding curved paths, installing water features, or building pergolas. After a focal point has been established, planting shrubs or flowers alongside it will help the area stand out.

According to Bradley Mowers, "If you're looking for a quick way to transform your garden into a lush oasis, consider growing beds of annual and perennial bedding plants." Planting flowers and shrubs will give color to a yard and help attract birds and butterflies to the space. When choosing trees, plants, and flowers for an outdoor space, it's important to choose types that are native to the local area because they have the best chance of thriving and growing.

To learn more about how to make a lawn unique, please visit Bradley Mowers here.

About Bradley Mowers:

At Havener Enterprises, we are continually growing but refuse to lose our small company identity. We believe in personal attention to detail throughout the order process. Callers talk to a real person on the phone. We believe in the "hands-on" approach. We developed our products in the field by using them. We listen to our customers and are always working to give the best product for the best value. We pledge that our global appeal will never change our small business feel.

Media Contact

Alan White, Havener Enterprises, (815) 935-8383, alan@havenerent.com

SOURCE Bradley Mowers