Fides Accelerates Global Business Growth, Adding and Expanding Customer Implementations

Multibank connectivity leader onboards and extends 186 projects

ZURICH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, today announced that in the past year it has onboarded and extended a total of 186 projects. These results reflect the investment the company has put into its solutions and teams to support business growth.

Net-new customers include BGN INT DMCC, Bitpanda GmbH, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Ebury Mass Payments Limited, Embassy Jewel AG, Fresh Kampo by Meridian Fruits SPR de RL de CV, Gerald Metals SARL, Industrial Minerals SA, Inverto GmbH, MCI Holding AG, Montfort Trading FZE, Nitron Group LLC, Remitly Inc., Société de la Loterie de la Suisse Romande, Stratton Metal Resources Ltd., Telf AG, Valtech Switzerland AG, and Virgin Management Ltd.

In addition to new business, numerous clients have opted to expand their relationship with Fides, increasing the scope of their implementations. Client extensions within the past year include Autoneum Management AG, Boston Consulting Group Inc., GlobeNet, Greif Inc., Hitachi Energy Switzerland AG, Holcim Group Services Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Luxottica Group S.p.A, Millicom International Cellular S.A., Payoneer Inc., Rigby Group PLC, and Smurfit Kappa Treasury. These organizations have expanded their relationships with Fides to add more banking partners and increase global banking coverage.

In the past year, Fides has increased its global footprint, adding to its teams including hiring industry sales veteran Mark O'Toole to head sales and business development efforts in North America.

"It is gratifying to see our growth continue, both with new customers and those who are placing even more trust in us as they expand their own banking infrastructures," said Fides CRO Simon Kaufmann. "We have big plans for the next 12 months. With new business development and account managers in place, and an expanded product, services and support team we are well placed to reach a wider audience and grow the Fides business even further."

In 2021, Fides managed more than $6 trillion in payment initiations for more than 3,500 customers around the world, an increase of $1 trillion over the previous year. In the past 12 months, the company has processed close to 72 million account statements for its clients.

Fides continues to receive industry recognition for its solutions and client support, most recently the 2021 TMI Innovation & Excellence Award for Bank Connectivity and the 2022 World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Systems & Services Award for Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates from Global Finance.

A partial list of Fides reference customers and case studies is available on the Fides website, which was recently redesigned to provide a more modern, intuitive experience for visitors.

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the global leader in multibank connectivity and transaction communications, enabling corporates to connect to any bank, in any region, through any channel. With Fides, you can reach further, and connect faster. Our solutions deliver critical multibank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities for treasury and finance teams, helping more than 3,500 clients communicate with over 13,000 banks and payment providers across 200 countries. Whether you are using a TMS, ERP, the Fides Multibanking Suite, or any combination, Fides is the only connectivity platform you need.

