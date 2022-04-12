Over 500 Prominent Iranian Americans Urge President Biden to maintain IRGC on the Foreign Terrorist Organization List

STORRS, Conn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday April 12, 2022, the Iranian Professionals' Ad Hoc Committee on Iran Policy sent an open letter signed by more than 500 prominent Iranian Americans to President Biden asking the administration to maintain the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the State Department's list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO).
The letter underscores that the IRGC is Tehran's instrument for terrorism abroad and repression of people on the streets of Iran. Prominent Iranian-American scientists, scholars, professors, physicians, industry executives professionals and successful entrepreneurs, stressed that "removing IRGC from the FTO list will project blatant disregard for the hope and legitimate struggle of Iranians for freedom and dignity." The signatories emphasized, "For over a century, the people of Iran have struggled for freedom from the tyranny of the Shah (and his predecessors) and the mullahs currently ruling in Iran." The letter calls on the Biden Administration to stand with the Iranian people and their struggle for peace, freedom, and a non-nuclear republic Iran.
Professor Kazem Kazerounian, one of the main organizers of the letter and leading coordinator of the Iranian Professionals' Ad Hoc Committee on Iran Policy, said, "While we welcome President Biden's opposition to remove IRGC from the FTO list, we remain vigilant and concerned about any concession toward Tehran's terrorist regime. There is no distinction between the IRGC or the Quds force. They operate as one unit to fund, promote and implement Khamenei's agenda. The current designation is justified and should remain intact."
Information Technology leader and inventor, Ms. Sima Yazdani, stated,: "The letter reflects the views of many Iranian Americans who are in contact with their family members in Iran, many of whom are victims of IRGC's brutal repression at home."
Dr. Shahin Toutounchi, Distinguished Engineer from Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, added, "The Vienna talks only legitimize a brutal and terrorist regime in Tehran. No concessions should be offered to the mullahs, IRGC, or their murderous president Ebrahim Raisi. If anything, America must verifiably hold mullah's regime accountable for its human rights abuses at home, terrorism abroad, and destructive support for terrorist proxies in the region."
Since February 2021, the Committee has sent other open letters to President Biden, each signed by several hundreds of prominent Iranian Americans.
SOURCE Iranian Professionals' Ad Hoc Committee on Iran Policy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.