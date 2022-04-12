Gabriel Marketing Group Announces Strategic Addition of Melinda Adamec as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Adamec brings to GMG more than 20 years of dynamic and innovative marketing, branding and business development experience.

MCLEAN, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, today announced Melinda Adamec has joined the company as senior vice president of marketing. She will lead GMG's delivery of client services in market strategy consulting, digital marketing and advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. In addition, Adamec will oversee GMG's marketing strategies to strengthen the company's market position and achieve its aggressive growth goals.

"We're excited for Melinda to join our executive leadership team," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. "Melinda's unique experiences and forward-thinking perspective, as well as her relentless focus on identifying and developing opportunities for sustainable, long-term growth, will be a tremendous asset to GMG as we continue on our rapid growth path."

Adamec brings more than 20 years of experience from both B2B and B2C consumer packaged product companies as well as digital marketing and PR agencies. She most recently led strategic partnerships, product management, branding and business development at OMI Industries, a Chicago-based manufacturer of plant-based products. Before OMI Industries, she held various executive and leadership roles at PR and marketing services firms GolinHarris and DBC PR + New Media. Some of her clients included Ace Hardware, AT&T, Blackboard, Hair Cuttery, IAC, Mars, McDonalds, Microsoft, Reuters, Rosetta Stone, U.S. Mint and the U.S. Postal Service.

"I am truly excited to join this incredibly talented team of marketers and PR professionals who deliver award-winning results for its clients, year after year." said Adamec. "I look forward to adding creativity, value and opportunity to GMG and driving innovation in delivering meaningful and measurable results to clients."

Since its founding in 2011, GMG has served more than 200 growth-oriented clients – from venture-funded, early-stage companies getting ready to launch to established, innovative public companies needing to accelerate adoption. GMG has seen 21 of its clients successfully exit through profitable acquisitions. The GMG team is composed of highly qualified, ethical professionals who thrive on a culture of agility, transparency, authenticity and innovation. GMG has managed tens of millions in paid media and received more than 75 industry awards of excellence, including 44 in 2021.

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Over the past 10 years, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.

