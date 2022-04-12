Sports and Energy Drinks Market Size to Grow by USD 65.63 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Sports and Energy Drinks Market will witness a YOY growth of 10.4% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (energy drinks and soft drinks) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The consumer focus on health and wellbeing is one of the major drivers driving the global sports and energy drinks industry.

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The sports and Energy Drinks Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories

ACLI-MATE

BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC

BioSteel Nordics

Britvic Plc

Cargill Inc.

Decathlon SA

DyDo Group Holdings Inc.

Energy Beverages LLC

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Hype Energy

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Large Life Ltd.

Monster Energy Co.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Shree Jalaram Group

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The coca cola co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for sports and energy beverages. This region's market will rise at a quicker rate than those in South America, North America, and MEA.

The significant increase in demand for sports and energy drinks in growing nations such as India and China would aid the expansion of the sports and energy drinks market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Sports and Energy Drinks Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

The energy drinks sector will gain considerable market share in sports and energy drinks. The increase can be ascribed to an increase in the number of consumers in need of good energy sources due to their hectic lifestyles and busy schedules. Energy drinks are becoming more popular among consumers as a way to stay energized, gain strength, and relieve stress, which will fuel market expansion in the future years.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The consumer focus on health and wellbeing is one of the primary elements driving the worldwide sports and energy drinks market growth. Although life expectancy has increased, so has the prevalence of chronic diseases. People are looking for novel, simple, and economical solutions to manage their health as health threats continue to evolve. Consumers are eager to spend more on health and wellness products, with healthy eating and drinking becoming a trend. As a result, all of these factors are projected to increase the market throughout the forecast period.

However, obesity is one of the biggest obstacles to the global sports and energy drink market's expansion

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Sports and Energy Drinks Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Functional Beverage Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Coffee Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sports And Energy Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 65.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACLI-MATE, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The coca cola co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Energy drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Energy drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sports drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sports drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sports drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sports drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sports drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC

Exhibit 94: BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 97: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 DyDo Group Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 101: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: DyDo Group Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Energy Beverages LLC

Exhibit 105: Energy Beverages LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: Energy Beverages LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Energy Beverages LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Monster Energy Co.

Exhibit 108: Monster Energy Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Monster Energy Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Monster Energy Co. - Key offerings

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 111: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Red Bull GmbH

Exhibit 116: Red Bull GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Red Bull GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The coca cola co.

Exhibit 123: The coca cola co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: The coca cola co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: The coca cola co. - Key news



Exhibit 126: The coca cola co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The coca cola co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-and-energy-drinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-65-63-bn-40-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301521159.html

SOURCE Technavio