inploi partners with FTSE100 Listed Compass Group to enhance its Talent Attraction

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group UK & Ireland, the UK's largest food and support service provider has partnered with fast-growing talent attraction technology provider, inploi, as it upgrades its recruitment marketing function and enhances the applicant experience.

The widely reported labour shortages fuelled by the pandemic have generated a marked industry shift that has particularly affected the hospitality sector, with competition for workers increasing. Commenting on the partnership, Kerry Crompton-Harris, People Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland said: "Last year we witnessed a significant increase in competition for roles within the hospitality sector, so we looked at ways in which we could improve and simplify the recruitment process. This led to us launching a new recruitment strategy and campaign, taking a more data-driven solution to reaching job seekers and creating a more efficient application process. By implementing inploi's technology we've been able to keep our existing HR systems in place and provide our prospective employees with an engaging experience that gives us full visibility of the process. As a result, we have seen upwards of a 30% increase in completed application numbers."

inploi's data-driven approach to reaching, engaging, and converting relevant candidate audiences is gathering significant traction, with a number of high-profile clients adopting their technology and marketing services. Speaking about this partnership CEO Matthew de la Hey said "We're thrilled to be working with Kerry and her team at Compass. Compass Recruits is at the forefront of innovation in talent attraction and championing the candidate experience - it is really exciting to be on this journey with them."

inploi is on a mission to rebuild the infrastructure of online talent attraction. inploi's suite of SaaS products delivers candidate journey modernisation as a service, seamlessly integrating with existing HR systems to help companies attract, engage, and convert the future of their workforce, with extensive data and reporting underpinning their solutions.

