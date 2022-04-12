Cannabis Platform WeedTube Certified as LGBT-Owned Business with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

NGLCC– the exclusive certifying body of LGBT-owned businesses– welcomes WeedTube to their growing list of cannabis industry members
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeedTube, the social media platform designed to combat online cannabis content censorship, has certified with the NGLCC as a LGBT-Owned business as part of their ongoing efforts to increase LGBTQ+ visibility in the cannabis industry. WeedTube joins other prominent cannabis industry members of the NGLCC including Valkyrie Cannabis, ProVerde Laboratories, and New England Craft Cultivators.
Over 50% of WeedTube's staff identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, including Creative Director Arend Richard who was formerly known as "The Gay Stoner" on YouTube before being deleted at over 180,000 subscribers for educating viewers about cannabis. "We're so proud to join other trailblazing cannabis businesses by having WeedTube certified nationally with the NGLCC. It's important to remember the intersection of the queer community and the cannabis plant as it grows into a multi-billion dollar industry" said Richard. "Considering the years of cyber bullying I experienced on YouTube for my sexuality, it is such an honor to host an online safe space that is owned and operated by members of the LGBTQ+ community." Richard concluded.
About WeedTube
WeedTube was launched in 2018 by a like-minded community of influential content creators who had been affected by YouTube's cannabis marketing purge, when accounts were shut down at an unprecedented rate. The group of co-founders banded together to effectively create an entirely new, adults-only, video-based social network that embraces rather than condemns cannabis. Since then, the site has hosted over 6 million unique visitors and become a safehouse for the cannabis community founded on inclusivity and diversity. WeedTube's other social initiatives include an annual Pride Month fundraiser for The Trevor Project; and Canna4Climate which encourages environmental sustainability in the cannabis industry while changing the perception of what it means to be a "stoner".
About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) started in 2002 when co-founders Justin Nelson and Chance Mitchell realized that the impact of LGBT people on the American economy had gone largely unnoticed. NGLCC is now the voice for the nation's 1.4 million LGBT business owners and has the support and participation of more than 190 corporate partners, as well as prominent executive leadership in striving to promote pro-business and LGBT-inclusive policies.
Contact: Julia Ruiz
Julia.ruiz@theweedtube.com
SOURCE WeedTube
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.