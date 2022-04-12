Full Sail University to Host XP League's North American Finals June 25-26, 2022

Full Sail University and XP League Collaborate to Shape the Next Generation of Esports Professionals

WINTER PARK, Fla, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is pleased to announce the XP League 2021-2022 North American Finals will be held on the university's campus, with activations hosted across two locations, including The Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress and Full Sail Live on June 25-26, 2022.

XP League is an esports league modeled after classic youth sports organizations, making it easy for parents and kids to understand the esports landscape. In partnership with Full Sail University, XP League's North American Finals will include 48 of the top performing teams from around the U.S. and Canada. XP League's North American Finals remains the first of its kind for children in the 8–15-year-old age range.

Hosted on Full Sail University's campus, the facilities – The Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress and Full Sail Live – are designed to accommodate large-scale, high-caliber events.

The Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress is the university's on campus collegiate esports arena, with seating and structures that can be arranged to support numerous types of events. The arena has a seating capacity of 500, a concert-level PA system. and its LED wall can support dynamic presentations and graphics.

The newly renovated Full Sail Live facility is an acoustically engineered multi-purpose facility that serves as a live performance venue known for hosting concerts, conferences, film and television productions, and more.

"The opportunity to hold the XP League North American Finals at Full Sail University is an absolute win for our gamers," stated Jay Melamed, CEO of XP League. "The experience being created for our families will be unparalleled. No other sport allows kids to play like a pro. The production of this event is truly at a professional level, and our kids are the stars. XP League's relationship with Full Sail University continues to pay dividends in providing access to amazing candidates and learning opportunities, this event is icing on the cake."

In addition to providing a space to host XP League's North American Finals, Full Sail University has also served as a talent pipeline for the youth esports league. In previous years, XP League has hired Full Sail graduates to support the North American Finals event. Full Sail University alumni have found current employment opportunities in the organization, including:

Daniel Hernandez – League Commissioner - Game Art Bachelor graduate (2019) and Entertainment Business Master graduate (2021)

– League Commissioner - Game Art Bachelor graduate (2019) and Entertainment Business Master graduate (2021) Chris Aviles – League Support Specialist – Entertainment Business Bachelor graduate (2020)

"We are honored that we support XP League's North American Finals through our campus facilities and amazing talent pipeline," stated Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports and Project Development at Full Sail University. "XP League's mission of supporting the steady elevation of the esports industry by helping to shape the next generation of esports leaders is admirable."

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to 36 territories across the U.S. and Canada as of August 2021. Please visit https://www.xpleague.com/ to learn more.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

