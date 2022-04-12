Purchasing Power® Names Lilicia Bailey to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing Power announced today that Lilicia Bailey, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Emory Healthcare, has joined its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Lilicia to the Purchasing Power Board of Directors," said Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner of Flexpoint Ford, the Company's financial sponsor and majority shareholder. "Lilicia brings with her extensive experience creating human resource strategies that are directly focused on employee wellness and wellbeing, as well as business outcomes."

"Lilicia has a passion for human capital and organizational development, and brings extensive experience in industry segments such as healthcare and retail, in which Purchasing Power has long served. Her appointment comes at an exciting time in the Company's growth," added Ackerman.

Bailey has held global Human Resources leadership roles across varied industries including Fortune 50 retail, automotive, e-commerce, and most recently in healthcare. In her current role, she serves as the architect of aligning the people and culture strategy with the organization's strategic plans. Bailey is a former senior vice president, Chief People Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she led the company's transformation of human resources.

Prior to her tenure in healthcare, Bailey held executive leadership roles for both Belk, Inc., and Manheim, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. As Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer at Belk, Inc., she led the people and culture strategy that centralized operations and was the chief architect on all people matters associated with the sale of the company to a private equity firm.

As a senior human resources executive, she has been instrumental in leading M&A people strategy integrations and transforming HR functions. She has been named among the 50 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America by Black Enterprise, and among the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America by Savoy.

Bailey has earned an Executive MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, an MA in Human Resource Management from Keller Graduate School of Management in Atlanta, and a BA in Psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta. She is currently completing a dissertation to earn her Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Change from Pepperdine University.

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company celebrating 20 years as the leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com

