THE PARENT COMPANY ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") GRAM GRAMF, a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2022:
- The Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference is taking place on April 12 - 14, 2022. Mr. Datcher is scheduled to participate in the California Operators Panel on Wednesday, April 13th at 2:40 p.m. ET. The Company's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will take place from April 20 - 21, 2022. Mr. Datcher is scheduled to give a company presentation on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:10 a.m. ET and a panel discussion on Thursday, April 21st at 11:30a.m. ET. The Company's management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the event. For more information about the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference please click here.
Formed in January 2021, The Parent Company is a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company. The company's manufacturing facilities provide access to high-quality, low-cost cannabis, while its vast wholesale distribution network of more than 450 California dispensaries, a direct-to-consumer omnichannel platform, six consumer delivery hubs and eleven omni-channel retail locations, currently service approximately 80% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country. The Company's curated product portfolio includes eight valuable and scalable brands, including Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, Deli and Mirayo, which sets the tone for The Parent Company's industry leadership in California and beyond.
In addition to its manufacturing infrastructure, consumer reach and cultural influence, The Parent Company is committed to using its resources and status to play a significant role in molding a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity ventures initiative, established by Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, was created to break down the systematic barriers Black and other minority entrepreneurs face as they endeavor to secure meaningful participation, growth and leadership in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.
Shares of The Parent Company common stock are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM.U" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF".
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.
While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.
