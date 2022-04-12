KWizCom Unveils Signature Pad Column App for Microsoft 365

KWizCom continues its market leadership in the development of new Microsoft 365 apps, this time announcing Signature Pad Column app
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms, Workflows, as well as numerous other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Microsoft 365, has released Signature Pad Column app for SharePoint Online and Microsoft Teams.
Signature Pad Column, a new Microsoft 365 app, empowers business users to take advantage of the new signing and drawing features added to the modern SharePoint list forms.
Microsoft 365 users will be pleased to find out that by incorporating KWizCom's new Signature Pad Column into their SharePoint lists and libraries, they can now require select users to sign and approve an item as part of their predefined workflow process.
Additionally, business users can draw and make notes as needed in numerous scenarios, such as a car rental inspection form or paperwork. And if using Microsoft Teams, the Signature Pad Column can easily and quickly be added to the Microsoft Teams platform.
The good news is that KWizCom Corporation is currently running a time-sensitive promotion in which the Signature Pad Column can be purchased at an introductory price, offering a 30% discount. The offer expires on April 30, 2022. To take advantage of this special offer, please contact KWizCom's sales team at sales@kwizcom.com.
If you would like to find out first-hand what this new Microsoft 365 add-in is like, KWizCom offers a no-cost one-month trial version of the Signature Pad Column app. To learn more about KWizCom's Signature Pad Column, see the additional features the app offers or to get the free trial version, please visit the product page referenced earlier in the article.
Follow KWizCom on Twitter @KWizCom
Become a fan of KWizCom on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KWizCom
Join KWizCom on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kwizcom
Contact a KWizCom Account Specialist at +1-905-370-0333/+1-855-KWIZCOM or info@kwizcom.com
About KWizCom Corporation
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance overall productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Please visit the company's website to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.
Check out KWizCom's popular SharePoint blog page to expand your knowledge on enhancing the SharePoint platform, how to create great-looking SharePoint dashboards the right way, everything you need to know about SharePoint project management, the advantages of SharePoint HR and many other informative blog articles.
Media Contact
Sara Jhangiryan, KWizCom, +1 905-370-0333, sara@kwizcom.com
SOURCE KWizCom
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.