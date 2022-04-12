PSN Group Selects Hughes JUPITER System for Third Satellite Serving Indonesia

Hughes ground system to enable 100 Gbps on the Nusantara Lima satellite to help bridge the digital divide

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), the oldest private telecommunication and information service provider in Indonesia, selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System to enable services on the Nusantara Lima very high-throughput satellite. Eleven JUPITER gateways will power 100 Gbps of capacity across Indonesia and nearby countries to bring internet access to people living outside the reach of terrestrial broadband.

This award follows PSN's earlier selection of the JUPITER System for the Satellite of the Republic of Indonesia (SATRIA), currently under construction, and the Nusantara Satu satellite (formerly known as PSN VI), now in service.

"With integrity and reliability, Hughes has been an essential technology partner to PSN for many years, helping us turn our ambitions for connectivity in Indonesia into reality," said Adi Rahman Adiwoso, Chief Executive Officer at PSN. "We have put the JUPITER System to the test on several satellites, transforming satellite signals into efficient and cost-effective solutions that change people's lives, and we will do so again with the Nusantara Lima."

"Strong partnerships, like ours with PSN, are the backbone of our industry, and we genuinely appreciate the opportunity to earn their business and their ongoing trust," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, senior vice president and general manager, International Division, Hughes. "It is a privilege to support PSN in their ongoing mission to connect the unconnected in Indonesia."

In addition to choosing the Hughes technology as the ground platform for several satellites, PSN employs JUPITER equipment to light up Community Wi-Fi hotspots across Indonesia. The JUPITER System is the next-generation Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) platform from Hughes, in use at more than half of all VSAT implementations worldwide. Widely considered the de facto industry standard, the JUPITER System enables software-defined satellite networking and virtualized, cloud-enabled network management for the highest possible performance and cost efficiencies.

For more information about the JUPITER System, please visit the Hughes website.

About PSN

PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), is the first private satellite telecommunications company in Indonesia and was established in 1991. PSN provides various telecommunication and multimedia solutions. From a humble beginning as a lessor of satellite transponder, PSN has grown to become a full-range satellite telecommunications provider.

PSN provides data communication service through satellite for the cellular, banking, plantation, and other industries, through its VSAT or SCPC technology. PSN also provides data connectivity to institutions and retail customers throughout Indonesia. PSN is also known as one of the 5 (five) satellite operators in Indonesia and pioneered the innovation of extending satellite lifespan. For further information regarding PSN, please visit www.psn.co.id/ and follow @PSNengage on Twitter & @PSNengage on Facebook.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation SATS is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psn-group-selects-hughes-jupiter-system-for-third-satellite-serving-indonesia-301523860.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC