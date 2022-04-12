Kind Traveler & Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods Empower Travelers to Support Wildlife Conservation

Travelers are rewarded for their act of kindness in giving back to CROW Clinic with exclusive rates & perks with Kind Hotels

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods, in partnership with Kind Traveler, launch an impact travel initiative focused on making charitable donations to CROW Clinic on Sanibel Island.

With the Earth Day 2022 theme of "Invest in Our Planet," this is a unique opportunity for travelers to visit the Fort Myers area and support the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW). Kind Traveler is the first socially conscious Give + Get hotel booking and education platform that empowers travelers to make a positive community and environmental impact to the destinations they visit.

Creating a Triple Win: Travelers. Hotels. Charities.

With Kind Traveler's Give + Get platform, travelers can now access exclusive rates and perks with curated Kind Hotels in Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods, upon a minimum of a $10 donation to Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) on Kind Traveler. 100 percent of the donation goes to charity, creating a win for the traveler, charity, destination, and hotel.

Participating hotels, all recognized by their sustainability efforts as participants in the Florida Green Lodging Program, include

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina

DiamondHead Beach Resort

The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village

What's the Positive Impact You Can Make?

A $10 donation can go a long way with CROW, a teaching hospital and visitor education center dedicated to saving wildlife in Southwest Florida through state-of-the-art veterinary care, research, education, and conservation medicine. Caring for more than 5,000 wildlife patients per year and 200 species of sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, a $10 donation to CROW Clinic can:

Provide five days of fish to a pelican recovering from red tide

Provide five days of fish to a bald eagle with a broken wing

Provide 1-2 weeks of antibiotics for a gopher tortoise that was hit by a car

Why Now?

As indicated in the 2022 Impact Tourism Report by Kind Traveler, 96 percent of respondents indicated it was important for their travel dollars to make a positive impact in the destinations they visit. Additionally, almost 50 percent of respondents stated that the hardest part about traveling sustainably was finding accommodations that are sustainable and socially conscious.

Unique Experiences for Positive Impact

Beyond booking accommodations that are sustainable and inspire positive impact rooted in local wildlife conservation efforts, travelers will additionally find unique experiences offered at CROW Clinic. An educational opportunity for family travelers, couples, and solo travelers alike, guests can explore a variety of memorable and engaging activities and classes:

Wildlife Walk Guided Hospital Tour (advance registration required)

Wildlife rescue classes and a speaker series

Patient Profile Experiences (sea turtles, owls, Florida felines, and more)

"As a destination that embraces sustainability with 120,000 acres of land conserved, offering dozens of nature preserves for exploration, abundant wildlife and protected species, and 150 miles of designated bike paths & trails, Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods is thrilled to participate in creating new offerings for sustainable travel for travelers to give back to CROW when booking with Kind Traveler," states Tamara Pigott, Executive Director of of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods.

Sustainable Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Limited beach development and conservation has preserved the beauty of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods that draw nearly 5 million visitors annually. One in five jobs in the county are supported by tourism, with 26 percent of tourist tax collected (approx. $10M annually) used to maintain its world class beaches. With 95 percent of residents indicating sustainability as an important part of Lee County's future, the destination is home to a variety of protected species including burrowing owls, manatees, loggerhead sea turtles and the Gopher tortoise.

"It's never been easier for travelers to participate in sustainable travel that makes a positive impact through giving back to local communities while also creating higher levels of trip satisfaction. We invite the travel community to explore the new offerings on Kind Traveler that support sustainable hotels in Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods, while also giving back to CROW Clinic," shares CEO of Kind Traveler, Jessica Blotter.

Participating Kind Hotels

Pink Shell Resort & Marina: The first Fort Myers Beach hotel to become a Florida Green Lodging member and recently achieving the highest-level sustainability recognition (4 Palm), Pink Shell makes its home on 12 acres of pristine Estero Island Beach.

DiamondHead Beach Resort: Designated "Green" for meeting the criteria of the Florida Green Lodging Program with a 2 Palm recognition, DiamondHead offers a sun-kissed island paradise on Fort Myers Beach.

The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village: Neighboring Fort Myers and Sanibel, this 1-Palm Florida Green Lodging member puts you in the heart of Cape Coral and the chance to admire the best views of the Gulf of Mexico, the Caloosahatchee River and Tarpon Point Marina.

For more information on how travelers can #TravelKindly to Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods, visit https://www.kindtraveler.com/content/kind-destination-fort-myers-sanibel

