Monaco® Expands Tequila Canned Cocktail Portfolio with Launch of Watermelon Crush

The Premium Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Brand Debuts New Agave Tequila & Watermelon Variety
CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco® Cocktails, a leading line of premium ready-to-drink, spirit-based canned cocktails from Atomic Brands, announces the launch of its latest addition to the portfolio with the new Watermelon Crush variety.
Launching just in time for spring and summer sipping, Watermelon Crush is the quintessential tequila-based cocktail to enjoy all season long. Ready to drink straight from the can, this perfect fusion of fresh watermelon with agave tequila flavors creates a refreshingly fruity canned cocktail. As with all Monaco® Cocktails varietals, the new flavor features 2 shots in every 12 oz single-serve can, 9% ABV and no gluten or malt.
"With tequila remaining one of the fastest growing liquor categories and watermelon positioned as one of the most beloved fruits in America, the opportunity is ripe to introduce the ultimate mashup of these refreshing, on-trend flavors," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "On the heels of the great success we've seen with the recent launches of our Lime Crush and Sun Crush flavors, we're delighted to expand our agave tequila cocktail portfolio with the new Watermelon Crush, to continue delivering on the flavors and innovation our customers crave. Just as the weather starts to warm up, consumers can cool down and indulge in the bold, refreshing flavors of Watermelon Crush in a sleek, single-serve can, no matter where their next party takes them."
Watermelon Crush joins Monaco® Cocktails' existing lineup of diverse, refreshing varieties including Lime Crush, Sun Crush, Purple Crush, Blue Crush, Citrus Rush, Tropic Rush, Cranberry, Black Raspberry and Mango Peach.
The Monaco® Watermelon Crush is currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator.
For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).
About Atomic Brands
The privately-owned Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating products that people want with exceptional and uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions. For more information, please visit atomic-brands.com.
