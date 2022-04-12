Erik Huberman Officially a National Best-Selling Author with "The Hawke Method"

Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media, releases his first book to glowing success, debuting on USA Today's Best-Selling Book List.

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media 's CEO & Founder, Erik Huberman, has achieved National Best-Seller status with the successful launch of his first book, The Hawke Method: The Three Principles of Marketing that Made Over 3,000 Brands Soar . Recently debuting on USA Today's Best-Selling Books list, it was featured on multiple publications such as Entrepreneur's #1 Best Book for Customer Lifetime Value , Forbes' Improve Your Marketing ROI With These Books piece , Under 30 CEO's 3 Books to Help Improve Your Marketing Strategy in 2022 , ReadWrite's 4 Marketing Books to Guide Your Strategy in 2022 , as well as Amazon's Top Selling Business Books for the month of March. The Hawke Method shows no signs of slowing down in continuing to take the marketing space by storm.

"It means so much to me that The Hawke Method has been so well received. The Hawke Media team and I put so much blood, sweat and tears into this, and to see its value resonating with so many is incredibly rewarding!" says Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media.





The Hawke Method demonstrates that a marketing strategy isn't just a numbers game, and that calculations for business growth and sustainability go far beyond systemic analysis. Huberman takes readers through a mosaic of his successes and failures, from his first entrepreneurial venture at age nine of selling his parent's household items, to selling two e-commerce startups by the age of 26, and now running Hawke Media, valued at $150M.

This book not only expounds on Huberman's three principles of marketing, which are awareness, nurturing, and trust, but also is a comprehensive guide on marketing best practices. Huberman discusses the needed fundamentals for success; like choosing the right advertising funnels for converting customers and lifetime value, while also including data, statistics, and anecdotes as evidence to support his strategies. He tackles why all three principles are needed for growth and gives examples of how without one the marketing and sales process always topples, no matter what market the brand operates in.

The Hawke Method is currently available nationwide wherever books are sold. For more information about the book, go to TheHawkeMethod.com .

About Erik Huberman

CEO & Founder Erik Huberman launched Hawke Media in 2014. Now valued at over $150 million, Hawke Media is the fastest growing marketing consultancy agency in the United States. Prior to its launch, Erik successfully founded, grew, and sold two e-commerce companies by the age of 26. Erik has since continued to strategically expand his business portfolio inclusive of a handful of company acquisitions, the 2018 launch of Hawke Ventures which reached a closed single fund of $5.6 million, the 2020 launch of his own podcast, HawkeTalk, the 2021 launch of HawkeZ, an agency offering brands the tools needed to tap into GenZ and most recently authored the National Best-Seller, The Hawke Method.

As a serial entrepreneur and marketing expert, Erik has been recognized by his industry peers through honors and awards including, Forbes Magazine's 30Under30, CSQ's 40Under40, Inc. Magazine's Top 25 Marketing Influencers, and Success Magazine's 125, just to name a few.

About Hawke Media:

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com .

Contact:

Mario Parra, Public Relations Coordinator at Hawke Media

Press@hawkemedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erik-huberman-officially-a-national-best-selling-author-with-the-hawke-method-301522961.html

SOURCE Hawke Media