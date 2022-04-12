3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M MMM today announced the following investor event:
- First-quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.
This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.
