CobbleStone® Hosts 2022 User Conference in Austin from October 12-14

CobbleStone Software, a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2022 User Conference in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, October 12th, through Friday, October 14th, 2022. The 2022 CobbleStone User Conference will offer in-depth software training for current users and dynamic software demonstrations for prospective users led by CobbleStone Contract Insight® experts.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2022 User Conference in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, October 12th, through Friday, October 14th, 2022. The 2022 CobbleStone User Conference will offer in-depth software training for current users and dynamic software demonstrations for prospective users led by CobbleStone Contract Insight® experts.

The 2022 CobbleStone User Conference will include engaging breakout sessions and dynamic speakers to enhance CobbleStone Contract Insight users' software experience. Considering the success of the 2021 CobbleStone Virtual User Conference and prior in-person user conferences, CobbleStone anticipates continuing its successful user conference track record by engaging with CobbleStone Contract Insight users and prospective users in person this fall!

The 2022 CobbleStone Software User Conference aims to offer value to its clients and prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight users by sharing contract management best practices within an engaging learning environment that fosters robust networking opportunities. While details are still being finalized, attendees can mark their calendars and start talking to attendance decision-makers.

The 2022 CobbleStone User Conference's Anticipated Topics Include:

> Smarter Contract Authoring

> Artificial Intelligence With Machine Learning

> Dynamic Searching & Reporting

> Intelligent Workflows & Approvals

To learn more about the 2022 CobbleStone User Conference, click here.

"Considering the success of our previous user conferences – including our well-received 2021 Virtual User Conference - we excitedly anticipate reuniting with our clients in person at Austin, Texas, for the 2022 CobbleStone User Conference," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Our highly anticipated 2022 user conference can offer an unparalleled educational opportunity for CobbleStone Contract Insight users and prospective users alike to receive detailed system functionality training and deepen their understanding of digital contract management best practices."

To stay up to date on 2022 CobbleStone User Conference details, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on Social Media:

> LinkedIn

> Twitter

> Facebook

> YouTube

Media Contact

Joshua Hansen, CobbleStone Software, (866) 330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software