WorkWell Expands Occupational Telehealth Services to Corporate Remote Locations for Improved Workplace Safety

DULUTH, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced expanded occupational telehealth services for delivering virtual care to employees located at satellite locations. Workers in smaller remote locations now have access to WorkWell's musculoskeletal (MSK) health programs that keep employees safe, healthy, and productive.

Organizations are increasingly moving to a hub and spoke support model with satellite locations surrounding their hubs or headquarters. WorkWell's new services enable workers in these locations to benefit from WorkWell's Onsite Physical Therapy Managed Services. Healthcare providers take proactive measures to identify injury risks and treat work-related injuries to improve workplace safety, improve productivity, and maximize worker productivity. WorkWell healthcare providers' deep understanding of the employee's work environment and job task allows them to evaluate, assess, and treat workers in the context of their position, which expedites and improves care.

"Our expanded virtual care services give workers at satellite locations access to the latest injury prevention and treatment programs from WorkWell's team of highly-trained healthcare providers," said Karil Reibold, chief executive officer at WorkWell. "Via telehealth, these credentialed professionals can screen workers for pain or discomfort and recommend appropriate first aid or therapeutic exercises to improve an employee's strength and flexibility."

WorkWell's new expanded telehealth services benefit organizations by:

Helping organizations improve their safety culture for injury prevention and employee retention

Enabling employees to get their questions and issues resolved faster which reduces worker's time out of work and productivity loss

Requiring no clinic space at remote corporate locations

Therapists from WorkWell's Onsite Managed Services site can visit satellite locations regularly or as needed.

WorkWell oversees standardized clinical programs across hub and satellite locations to optimize efficiencies and patient outcomes.

About WorkWell

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment, and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at WorkWell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

